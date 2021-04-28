The Mountain Home Tigers jumped on the scoreboard in the first inning of Game 1 and never let up against the Wood River High School varsity softball team in a doubleheader on Friday, April 23, in Mountain Home.
Wood River’s difficult season continues as the Lady Wolverines lost, 10-3 and 13-3.
Mountain Home pitcher Regan McDaniel earned the win with 11 strikeouts in Game 1. Wood River pitcher junior Caroline Seaward lasted six innings allowing 11 runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts.
Top hitter for Wood River (3-14, 1-6 Great Basin Conference) was senior Sophia Morse, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
In Game 2, Mountain Home (16-3, 11-1 GBC) scored 13 runs on seven hits and Wood River scored three runs on six hits. Junior Taylor Nelson received the loss for Wood River. Sophomore Kacie Flolo went 2-for-2.
