Falon Hanna and sisters Christine and Caroline Estep—all Sun Valley Community School seniors—were recently named to the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A girls soccer All-State teams.
Both Estep girls and Hanna helped lead the Cutthroats to a 10-1 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the IHSAA 3A state soccer tournament.
Christine Estep had 15 goals on the season—best on the team. She also led the Cutthroats with six postseason goals.
Hanna had six goals in 2020.
Led by head coach Kelly Feldman, the Cutthroats made their 20th consecutive appearance in the state tournament, and earned their 11th straight High Desert Conference tournament title.
For her career at SVCS (19th season), Feldman has compiled a 269-68-17 record.
The Cutthroats’ lone defeat of the season came in the first round of the IHSAA state tournament with a 1-0 overtime loss to Sugar-Salem that pushed SVCS into the consolation round. SVCS ultimately won the consolation bracket.
The 3A girls Player of the Year was Sarah Hines from Coeur d’Alene Charter School (CDA) with head coach Stacy Smith named 3A girls Coach of the Year.
CDA eventually beat Sugar-Salem, 1-0, in the title game.
Hanna wins team MVP
The SVCS girls team also handed out its team awards this week with Hanna winning the team’s Most Valuable Player award. She also won Most Inspirational.
Caroline Estep won State Tournament MVP while Christine Estep won Goal of the Year.
Isabelle Thomson won Most Improved and Anika Vandeburgh won the Rookie Award.
Pulling in the Coaches Award were Lily Pogue and Maddy Dunn.
Betty Pitts also received Most Improved on the Junior Varsity awards.
IHSAA GIRLS SOCCER FIRST-TEAM
Brooke Richardson, McCall-Donnelly; Payton Jackman, Kimberly; Caroline Estep, Sun Valley Community School; Riley Jo Anderson, Coeur d’Alene Charter School; Zoie Armstrong, Marsh Valley; Sunny Bennion, Sugar-Salem; Falon Hanna, Sun Valley Community School; Maia McSherry, McCall-Donnelly; Rebekah Hines, Coeur d’Alene Charter School; Abby Marshall, Marsh Valley; Ellie Puzey, Sugar-Salem; Christine Estep, Sun Valley Community School; Naomi Connolley, Grangeville; Kiley Cutler, Coeur d’Alene Charter School.
IHSAA GIRLS SOCCER HONORABLE MENTION
Kennedy Chambers, Sugar-Salem; Maycee Lunt, Marsh Valley; Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland; Alondra Quezada, Buhl; Kaylee Hunt, American Falls; Caeley Ryan, McCall-Donnelly; Ava Shivers, Coeur d’Alene Charter School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In