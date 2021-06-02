As life and sport blend into one another they become poetically synonymous. Even if for only 90 minutes, players can forget their surroundings and just be. They can be the grass, they can be the ball, they can be free.
That is why Wood River High School graduating senior Isaac Esparza loves the beautiful game of soccer. It helped save his life.
“I don’t know what I would do without this sport,” Esparza said. “I would be out in the streets looking for trouble and I’m trying to break that mold. It made me want to do better in school because that was the only way I could continue playing soccer.”
Life has been an odyssey for Esparza. Born in Ketchum, he and his family moved multiple times when he was young. After the 2008 recession, his family moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, when Esparza was in kindergarten. Then they went to Compton, Calif., where his mother, Marlene Perez, and her family are from. Then they were on the move again, only this time to Sammamish, Wash., before coming back to the Wood River Valley when Esparza was in the fourth grade.
It was a long journey just to wind up right where he started, but going through adversity is what built Esparza. However, the hard times didn’t end. His father, Gerardo, is since estranged and his mother has battled alcohol abuse, which forced Esparza to grow up quicker than his peers.
Searching for an outlet, his older brother, John Henry McElhiney II—who now lives in Pocatello—introduced Esparza to soccer.
“I saw him smile because of soccer so I pursued it,” Esparza said. “Once I started getting the rush and joy of soccer, it gave me a sense of hope.”
He loves the smell of freshly cut grass, the competitive release and the comradery of his teammates. Esparza—who turned 18 on April 16—owes a debt of gratitude not only to the game itself, but to those who helped him along the way.
WRHS head coach Luis Monjaras had an on-field bond with Esparza, in which Monjaras saw potential when Esparza was a freshman, which caused him to become one of the team’s leaders.
He was a four-year varsity player and an important piece to the 2020 Wolverines. Despite the season being cut short due to COVID-19, there was success on the pitch. Because WRHS was forced to cancel five games, those games went down as forfeits, according to Max Preps. The team’s official record wound up being 6-5-2. However, in the games that WRHS managed to play (actual on-field performances), the Wolverines went 6-0-2, including three wins against cross-valley rival Sun Valley Community School.
As a senior, Esparza was named as an honorable mention in the Great Basin All-Conference Team. For his final year as a Wolverine, he also led the team with eight goals with his best game coming in a 4-2 win over Minico on Sept. 14, where he scored a three-goal hat trick.
Before his high school success, however, he was a skinny, lanky kid trying out for the Wood River Middle School boys soccer team, which is where he met head coach Greg Gvozdas. Their bond ran deeper than just on-field connection. According to Esparza, Gvozdas became a father figure.
“I felt like I connected with him because there’s just something about him,” Esparza said. “[Gvozdas] was the first one to show me discipline and respect and what this game means and how to play it. He showed what you can get out of it if you’re good in school. That really stuck with me even in high school.”
On top of being the former WRMS boys soccer coach, Gvozdas was also the WRHS head girls coach for five seasons from 2004-2008 (79-16-6 record). He is currently a math teacher at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School in Ketchum.
“When I took over the middle school program, I looked for the best soccer players in seventh and eighth grades,” Gvozdas remembered. “When Isaac showed up for tryouts, I noticed he had something extra. I held those guys to a high standard, and I think he benefited from that.”
Gvozdas provided Esparza with something that was missing in his life, a strong male role model to keep work ethic high all while instituting the joys of soccer.
“Soccer seemed like a release for Isaac,” Gvozdas added. “I pushed him to be better and he responded to that.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Esparza and his family weren’t alone during the struggle, but they felt the ripple effect to a greater degree. His mother lost her job and they were forced out of their home in Hailey because it sold, which caused Esparza, his mother and his younger sister, Camila Esparza—who is 13—to scramble for a place to live during a time when there weren’t many places to live.
Thankfully, they were able to find a house in Ketchum, which gave Esparza a new sense of responsibilities. He worked over the summer to help with the bills and rent.
During the trying times of his early days to the pandemic, sports were the one constant.
“Playing soccer and being in basketball, it uplifted my mood and I forgot about everything,” Esparza said. “[Sports] helped push through all these problems. My mom had so many issues that piled up on my sister and me, so sports built happiness in me.”
Since life’s lessons taught him things he could never learn in the classroom, he wants to help his mother become sober, and be a mentor to a younger generation, including Camila, who is going into eighth grade at WRMS. His advice to the younger kids growing up is to play sports—or be active in an extracurricular activity—because it’ll open doors.
“I foresee Isaac being successful in whatever area he decides to go into,” Gvozdas said. “He has a contagious smile and I’m glad to see him standing tall. Sports doesn’t build character, it reveals character.”
With the help of steady mentors and the game of soccer, Esparza has built the next phase in his life. He plans on attending the University of Idaho, where he wants to study to become an architect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In