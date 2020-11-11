Two Wood River High School swimmers competed in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A boys and girls virtual state meet over the weekend.
Junior Dana Kriesien and sophomore Ethan Hansen gave WRHS 20 total points in the competition among 27 total schools.
Kriesien took sixth place in the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 13.39 seconds, which earned WRHS nine points.
Freshman Helen Schumaker from Moscow took first with 1:59.21.
Senior Savannah Thomsen took second with 2:02.12, and freshman Julia Miller from Twin Falls took third with 2:03.36 in the 200 freestyle.
Kriesien also took seventh place in the girls 500 freestyle with a time of 5:57.62, which earned WRHS seven points.
In the 500 freestyle, freshman Ellee Frost from Bishop Kelly took first with 5:22.26. Miller took second with 5:31.55 and Thomsen took third with 5:37.12.
Kriesien finished the day earning the Wolverines 16 points as a team.
On the boys side, Hansen got WRHS four points by coming in ninth in the boys 200 individual medley. His time was 2:17.48.
The winner of the 200 individual medley was junior Gavin Geffros from Riverstone International with a time of 2:04.71. Sophomore Caleb Norling of Sandpoint took second with 2:05.93, and Jerome junior Tylar Pittock took third with 2:08.45.
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1—Bishop Kelly, 218. 2—Sandpoint, 168. 3—Moscow, 148. 4—Minico, 111. 5—Kimberly, 93. 6—Skyline, 79. 7—Century, 78. 8—Twin Falls, 70. 9—Lakeland, 62. 10—Jerome, 58.
11—Burley, 53. 12—Riverstone, 37. 13—Middleton, 32. 14—Declo, 22. 15—Oakley, 13. 14—Canyon Ridge, 10. 15—Bonneville, 9. 16—Wood River, 4. 17—Gooding, 1.
Five teams (Columbia, Hillcrest, Mountain Home, Nampa and Wallace) finished with 0 points.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1—Bishop Kelly, 238.5. 2—Sandpoint, 186.5. 3—Moscow, 157. 4—Minico, 108. 5—Twin Falls, 90. 6—Burley, 81. 7—Skyline, 75. 8—Century, 71. 9—Declo, 42. 10—Lakeland, 36.
11—Columbia, 30. 12—Hillcrest, 25. 13—West Side, 25. 14—Kimberly, 21. 15—Wood River, 16. 16—Nampa, 12. 17—Canyon Ridge, 11. 18—Mountain Home, 11. 19—Nampa Christian, 11. 20—Jerome, 10. 21—Middleton, 6. 22—Ridgevue, 3.
Three teams (Bonneville, Cole Valley and Gooding) finished with 0 points.
