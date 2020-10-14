The two-time defending Idaho High School Activities Association 3A state soccer champion Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats found a way to continue its season Monday night, winning a thrilling 2-1 match against the Buhl Indians to advance in the IHSAA 3A District 4 tournament championship game.
SVCS (5-3) played in its eighth game of the season, and played like champions especially when it counted most.
Senior forward Willie DeWolfe had a pair of goals, but none was more important than the game-winning goal scored in sudden death of double-overtime.
The 3A District 4 tournament will send three teams to the state playoffs.
With the victory, the Cutthroats now face Gooding (12-0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Gooding High School.
Both finalists will have automatic berths in the IHSAA 3A state soccer tournament.
With the loss, Buhl (3-11-1) will host Kimberly (8-6) who lost to Gooding, 4-3. The winner of Buhl/Kimberly will have a play-in game on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Previously in the 3A District 4 tournament, the Cutthroats defeated Declo, 6-0, to advance to play Buhl.
