Even though spring has sprung, hockey is still on the minds of many.
Omaha, Neb., will be the center stage for high school hockey in America beginning Thursday, April 15, through Monday, April 19, with the Sun Valley Suns in the thick of it all.
Boys and girls teams from across the country will compete for a national championship banner at the 2021 USA Hockey High School National Championships.
The event is sanctioned by USA Hockey and is hosted by the Omaha Junior Lancers high school hockey team.
Games will be played at Ralston Arena and Moylan Iceplex in Omaha, and the Breslow Ice Hockey Center in Lincoln.
Omaha venues have lifted COVID restrictions; however, Breslow restrictions currently remain at four spectators per player.
A total of 32 boys teams and eight girls teams are entered.
There will be 16 teams in Division 1 and Division 2 each for the boys’ side, with players coming from multiple schools. Girls teams are grouped into one division.
The 16 Division 1 and 2 boys teams are divided into four pools of four teams each. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are round-robin games, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Winners move on to the semifinals later in the day Sunday. The top two finalists will then face off Monday morning in the championship game.
The Sun Valley Suns are in Division 2 and will compete in the “Olympic” pool along with the Seminole Sharks, Gillette Grizzlies and NW Arkansas.
Sun Valley plays its first game on Thursday against NW Arkansas at the Moylan Iceplex 3:15 p.m., MST.
Sun Valley’s second game is against the Gillette Grizzlies, which is at 11 a.m., MST, Friday at the Ralston Arena.
The Suns’ third game of pool play will be against the Seminole Sharks, Saturday at 10 a.m., MST, at Moylan.
Boys Division 1, Santa Margarita Eagles of California, and girls Team Texas will be defending their 2019 championships.
Division 2 2019 champion, Boulder/Monarch of Colorado, is not entered. On 2020, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
All games will be televised live on hockeytv.com. For live updates, visit nationals.usahockey.com/2021.
