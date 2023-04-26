Grendel Sprong signing

Grendel Sprong played 12 years with Sun Valley Youth Hockey.

Wood River High School senior Grendel Sprong is heading to Wisconsin to continue her hockey career.

A star on the ice and softball diamond, the Sun Valley Youth Hockey standout committed last week to play hockey at Division III St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.

Sprong played 12 years of Sun Valley Youth Hockey Suns, serving as captain and starting goalie on this year’s state championship team.

