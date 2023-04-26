Wood River High School senior Grendel Sprong is heading to Wisconsin to continue her hockey career.
A star on the ice and softball diamond, the Sun Valley Youth Hockey standout committed last week to play hockey at Division III St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.
Sprong played 12 years of Sun Valley Youth Hockey Suns, serving as captain and starting goalie on this year’s state championship team.
“Everyone involved in Sun Valley Youth Hockey is thrilled that Grendel is headed off to St. Norbert’s in the fall and it comes as no surprise that she’s earned a spot on their hockey roster,” Suns Coach Kaly Spilhaus said. “Grendel was instrumental to our team’s state championship this year, and has been the backstop of the Girls 19U team for many years.
“She is an excellent example for younger goalies and younger female athletes and I know there will be many new St. Norbert’s fans in the valley when she takes the ice next year. I’m confident that Grendel’s team-first attitude, coupled with her work ethic and talent will help her find success as she ventures on to the next level and we wish her the best of luck!”
On the national stage, she represented Idaho as captain of the Junior Steelheads at the USA Hockey Girls High School National tournament.
“Making the leap directly from Idaho to play NCAA hockey is difficult to do, especially without moving away to a larger hockey market first,” Junior Steelheads Coach Jason Haugen said. “It’s no surprise that Grendel is one of those players paving the way. Her hard work and success on the field, course, classroom and rink contributed to her being able to make the leap, and also to being a leader on and off the ice.” ￼
