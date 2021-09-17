The Sun Valley Community School varsity volleyball team is continuing its 2020 trend by winning matches in bunches.
SVCS (3-0, 1-0 Sawtooth Conference) added early season wins over Twin Falls Christian Academy (25-13, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11) and Dietrich (25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 15-25, 15-13).
The Cutthroats then hosted Camas County at home on Tuesday night for another victory (25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12).
Head coach Natalie Heurkins so far has her team clicking just like last season.
“The team is starting to work more cohesively; we are growing in skill and teamwork,” Heurkins said.
Against TFCA, Etienne Blumberg had four aces and 32 assists. Bella Maurtua had six kills, and Allis Wilson had nine kills and four digs. Maeve Bailey added nine kills, while younger sister Hanna Bailey had three aces and five kills. Kiki Pate added three kills and four digs.
Against Dietrich, Wilson (7 kills, 1 block), Blumberg (5 aces, 26 assists), Maeve Bailey (5 Aces, 10 kills, 1 block), Pate (4 kills), Hanna Bailey (3 blocks, 2 kills), Maurtua (3 kills) and Sofia Delgado (1 kill, 1 assist) all led SVCS in the victory.
Up next for SVCS is the Griffin Volleyball Classic at Capital High School in Boise, Sept. 17-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In