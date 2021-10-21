The 2021 Idaho High School Activities Association 3A Soccer State Tournament began on Thursday with the Sun Valley Community School boys and girls teams playing at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
The No. 1 SVCS boys (13-1-2) entered the tournament with the No. 1 seed and will open the playoffs against a familiar team—and one they had just beaten—the No. 8 Kimberly Bulldogs.
The Cutthroats dramatically defeated the Bulldogs on Oct. 14 to claim the High Desert Conference Tournament championship with a penalty kick shootout to decide the champion. Since then, the Bulldogs’ post-season hopes remained alive when Kimberly defeated Filer to advance. Now, these teams meet for the fourth time this year, and the third time since Oct. 5.
The first time these two teams met, SVCS won, 2-0, but then tied 1-1 in their second game. In the third game, Sun Valley beat Kimberly in a 4-2 penalty kick decider.
Should the Cutthroats beat the Bulldogs, SVCS will play on Friday, Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. The Cutthroats would then play the winner between No. 4 CDA Charter and No. 5 McCall-Donnelly. If the Bulldogs pull off the major upset and the Cutthroats lose, then the Cutthroats would play the loser of the No. 4 and No. 5 teams on Friday at 11 a.m.
As for the girls, the Lady Cutthroats (15-4) are also playing Kimberly. Sun Valley came into the IHSAA 3A girls soccer tournament as the No. 6 seed.
SVCS won the HDC tournament as the No. 2 seed and beat No. 1 Kimberly, 3-1. Despite beating the Lady Bulldogs, Kimberly received a No. 3 seed at state.
Should Sun Valley beat Kimberly, the Lady Cutthroats will play Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Vallivue High School against the winner of No. 2 CDA Charter and No. 7 Teton. If the Lady Cutthroats lose, they’ll play the loser of No. 2 and No. 7 on Friday at 11 a.m.
For more coverage of the tournament, check back with www.mtexpress.com.
