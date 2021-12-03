For Sun Valley Community School head basketball coach Clay Wawner, last year was a small peek at what type of team he has.
The SVCS boys varsity season finished just 1-2 in a 2020-21 season in which COVID-19 team protocols limited play to only three games. Entering his second year, Wawner is excited to see what this season will bring.
“Things are looking good so far,” Wawner said. “It’ll be interesting, however. We didn’t get to see other teams last year, but it’ll be good to get after it this year.”
Last season saw a tumultuous year with constant cancelations that limited play during Wawner’s first year as head coach; however, with eight seniors and COVID-19 protocols currently lifted, he believes his team will have success.
Highlighting the team will be senior center Sid Tomlinson, who will be the centerpiece to the team’s success.
“He’s going to be the main focus all the way around,” Wawner said. “If he’s open inside, we want to get him the ball.”
With opposing defenses focusing on Tomlinson, the team’s outside shooters should see openings.
“Sid isn’t our only option,” Wawner added. “We have some guys who can shoot. If we can make some outside shots, then we can be tough to defend.”
The other seniors that will give defenses issues are Walker Spoor, Jack Colgate, George Murray, Braden Buchanan, Kyle Cohen, Charlie Stewart and Wilson Baker.
The Cutthroats will run a variety of motions on offense while mixing the defensive pressure up to throw off opposing teams.
Last season, the Cutthroats went the entire regular season without playing a game. Still, they were then thrust into the 1AD2 Sawtooth Tournament with their “first game” of the year against No. 1 Dietrich. The Cutthroats lost, 49-42, but looked good. In their second game, Sun Valley logged its first win against Castleford, 45-42.
To finish the year, the Cutthroats lost to Camas County, 48-34. In that game, Tomlinson finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. The Cutthroats may have lost the game, but they did force 17 turnovers with 10 steals on defense.
However, it is tough to gauge the team on just three games last year. The good news is that Wawner has at least 18 kids turning out for the basketball season, good enough to fill out a varsity and a full junior varsity squad.
To start the year, Wawner believes his team just needs to play intra-squad games to see where they stand.
The Cutthroats open tonight, Dec. 3, against Twin Falls Christian Academy at 5 p.m. at The Fish Tank at SVCS.
