Walker Pate and Beckett Gates won the boys doubles draw at districts on Saturday, May 13, in Sun Valley. 

The Sun Valley Community School tennis team sent 13 players to the ISHAA 3A state tournament on Saturday in its first—and only—home meet of the season: the district tournament at Sun Valley Resort. 

The top Cutthroat doubles teams swept the 3A District IV High Desert Conference competition. 

Walker Pate and Beckett Gates won the boys doubles tournament at Sun Valley, locking them into a state berth. The team of Carter Colgate and Will Ring finished third, also earning a spot in the state bracket.

SVCS tennis player Brie Tobias earned a singles spot in state by placing third in districts. 
Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor won the High Desert title in mixed doubles. 

