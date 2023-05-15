The Sun Valley Community School tennis team sent 13 players to the ISHAA 3A state tournament on Saturday in its first—and only—home meet of the season: the district tournament at Sun Valley Resort.
The top Cutthroat doubles teams swept the 3A District IV High Desert Conference competition.
Walker Pate and Beckett Gates won the boys doubles tournament at Sun Valley, locking them into a state berth. The team of Carter Colgate and Will Ring finished third, also earning a spot in the state bracket.
(Ring, a senior, is the first Cutthroat athlete in recent memory to make two state tournaments in the same season, SVCS Athletic Director Richard Whitelaw said. Ring qualified for state as a member of the Cutthroat golf team last Wednesday.)
The top girls team of Whitney Janotta and Chloe McGowan won the girls doubles draw. Amanda Dunn and Attie Murray placed third in the district, earning themselves a spot at state. And, the mixed doubles pairing of Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor won the district title in their division.
The Community School will also send three singles players to the 3A championship. Brie Tobias finished third in the district to earn her spot. Matthew Carlin and Charles Goodyear placed second and third, respectively, in boys singles to qualify.
Details on the state tournament were still pending as of Sunday evening. The ISHAA 3A State Championship is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at Ridgevue and Owyhee high schools.
