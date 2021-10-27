The Sun Valley Community School varsity boys soccer team entered the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A Boys Soccer Tournament as the No. 1 seed by finishing the regular season as the High Desert Conference Champions.
That glory was short-lived as the Cutthroats met a familiar foe in the No. 8 Kimberly Bulldogs—a team the Cutthroats had previously beaten in the HDC Final. The Bulldogs pulled off the biggest upset in the tournament as Kimberly beat Sun Valley 1-0 in the first round, sending the Cutthroats to the consolation round instantly.
The three-time state champions suddenly found themselves in a situation where the best they could finish was in fifth place.
In the second round of the consolation bracket, junior Nils Galloway led the Cutthroats with two goals and junior Colin Hanna added one more to give the Cutthroats a 3-0 win over Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy.
In the consolation final, the Cutthroats squared off against American Falls—the fourth consecutive year the Sun Valley has been matched up against the Panthers. Having beaten American Falls three of the previous matches, Sun Valley looked to repeat that success.
However, the Panthers beat the Cutthroats 6-5 in penalty kicks after the game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtimes.
Sun Valley ends the 2021 campaign 17-3-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In