The Sun Valley 19U girls varsity hockey club took to Bozeman and came back in third place over the weekend at the Bozeman 19U Girls Hockey Tournament.
Goalie Grendel Sprong led Sun Valley with 106 saves and Laura Daves totaled five goals in the Suns’ victories.
In game one, the Lady Suns made a comeback to tie the Utah Lady Grizz, 2-2. Sun Valley found itself down 1-0 going into the third period from a Lauren Fetzer goal, but Daves scored with 7:29 left in the third to tie the game. Utah retook the lead less than a minute later on a goal by Samantha Schofield.
With only 1:28 left in the game, Kendall Felker tied the game for Sun Valley with the assist from Kaylee Lahnum and Amanda Dunn.
Sprong had 33 saves in that game.
In game two, Sun Valley shut out Missoula, 3-0. Daves, Amanda Dunn and Avery Burrell each goal scored unassisted goals. Sprong had 17 saves.
In game three, Sun Valley racked up its highest goal total in a 4-1 win over Jackson. Sun Valley scored all its goals in the first period with goals from Elizabeth Lipman, Daves, Dunn and Devon McAvoy. McAvoy and Daves had on assist each in the game. Sprong added 25 saves.
In game four, the Lady Suns won 3-2 against Flathead behind Daves’ two unassisted goals. Madelyn Jessen added another unassisted goal. Sprong added 31 saves.
Sun Valley 14U girls lose in final to Utah Grizzlies
The Sun Valley 14U girls hockey team lost to the Utah Grizzlies, 8-0, in the final of the Bozeman Cup over the weekend.
The 14U girls had a strong first tournament of the year and faced tough competition against teams from Utah and Montana.
“I was really proud of the fact that no one gave up,” 14U girls head coach Kaly Spilhaus said. “Our girls played really well together, despite it being their first real [tournament] as a team.”
Spilhaus added that Isabelle Andrews was solid in net all weekend, which kept the Suns in the games.
“Offensively, the girls were able to try out a lot of new things, and each player improved exponentially throughout the weekend,” Spilhaus said. “It was great to see all of the heads-up passing and play-making. Defensively, players worked hard to each fulfill their role and support Isabelle in net.”
To begin the weekend, the 14U girls lost to the Utah Grizzlies, 6-0.
The girls regained their composure and beat Bozeman, 7-0, in the second game of the weekend. Mackenzie Rundell scored the opening goal with the assists from Piper Whitehead and Julia Sinnamon. Rundell then scored again for her second goal on the assist from Ava Lavigne. More goals were from Reese Kelley (2 goals) and Shayne Burrell (2 goals). Addalee Hall added another. Assists from Asha Singh and Jordin Jenner.
In the third game, Sun Valley beat Flathead, 6-4. Sydney Nickum (2 goals), Hall, Burrell, Rundell, and Hadley Elsbree were the goal scorers in this one. Assists came Hall and Burrell.
Sun Valley 10U plays in Missoula Tournament
Rounding out the weekend of hockey was the Sun Valley 10U team. The “Squirts” were split into two separate teams, the “Red” and “Black” teams. In the championship game, the Sun Valley 10U “Red” team beat the “Black” team, 6-4. Previously, the “Black” team beat the “Red” team, 7-6, in the first game of the tournament. In the second game of the tournament, Sun Valley “Red” beat Helena, 11-2, and then beat Missoula in the third game, 13-4.
The big goal of the weekend was from Willa Torseth who scored her first-ever goal. ￼
