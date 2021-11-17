The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 18U Suns were flawless last weekend while at the Boise High School Tournament, and both goalies—Clayton Elsbree and Kyan Bennett—were perfect as well, leading the Suns to raise the tournament championship banner.
The Suns ran the table to a 4-0 record and faced the Palouse Youth Hockey Association in the championship game, winning easily, 7-0.
“The team played great all weekend,” Suns coach Blake Jenson said. “We were consistent, contained and never gave up.”
The Suns played so well they didn’t even give up a single goal. The play at the net was nothing short of amazing as both Elsbree (27 saves) and Bennett (17) allowed the Suns to outscore their opponents, 30-0.
Elsbree also played the entire weekend with a sprained MCL, earning him MVP.
“It felt good to walk away as champions and even better to see players like Billy Burks, Jake Nicholaisons and Chase Rushton step up,” Jenson added.
Offensively, Corwith Simmers (7 goals, 5 assists), Dawson Speth (3 goals, 5 assists), Brock Burrell (1 goal, 4 assists), Zach Benson (3 goals, 3 assists) and Burks (4 goals, 2 assists) led the Suns.
In the title game, the Suns did whatever they wanted as Elsbree had three saves and Bennett with four in the game. Aiden Long, Burks and Nicholaisons all scored in the first period with two more scores from Rabbit Buxton and Rushton in the second. Luke Hebert and Simmers added two more in the third.
In the opening game, Sun Valley defeated Idaho Falls, 9-0, then beat Eagle/Rocky Mountain, 5-0, and the Palouse, 9-0, before beating the Palouse again in the title game.
Other leaders for the Suns were Hebert (2 goals, 6 assists), Nicholaisons (1 goal, 3 assists), Max Jenson (2 goals, 4 assists), Hedrick (2 goals, 1 assist), Long (2 goals), Finnian Naghsh (1 goal, 3 assists), Rushton (1 goal, 2 assists), Buxton (1 goal, 2 assists) and Gage Whitehead (1 assist).
The 18U Suns will be on the road once again as they’ll be headed to a Las Vegas Tournament over Thanksgiving break (Nov. 25-28). ￼
