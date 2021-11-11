The Sun Valley 18U Youth Hockey team racked up a 3-1-1 record in five games against teams from multiple states in the Boise High School Tournament over the weekend.
The Suns wound up playing in the championship game against a team they had already beaten earlier in the tournament—the Portland Winterhawks Junior Team.
In a hotly contested match, the Suns narrowly lost the championship game in overtime, 4-3, in a shootout.
“The boys had a good game,” 18U Suns coach Blake Jenson said. “We had some trouble finding the back of the net but had a couple of defensive breakdowns that cost us a couple of goals. Overall, I was proud of the team. Our first 18U-AA tournament was great.”
Brock Burrell, Dawson Speth and Max Jenson all scored for the Suns with assists coming from Gus Hendrick and Tommy Nisson. Max Jenson’s goal was unassisted.
In the overtime shootout, Speth scored the Suns’ only goal.
At the net, Clayton Elsbree continued to shine as he racked up 20 saves in the title game.
Leaders over the weekend were Corwith Simmers (6 goals, 7 assists), Speth (5 goals, 2 assists), Zach Benson (4 goals, 5 assists), Burrell (4 goals, 1 assist), Nisson (2 goals, 3 assists), Max Jenson (3 goals), Aiden Long (1 goal, 2 assists) and Billy Burks (3 assists).
Rabbit Buxton added two assists, while Chase Rushton, Luke Hebert and Gus Hendrick each had one assist.
Elsbree had 88 saves over the weekend at goalie.
On Friday, the Suns came out flying and moving the puck well in the opening game as the Suns racked up the goals against the Utah Junior Grizz, 8-1. Elsbree had 15 saves to lead the Suns as the offense put up 58 shots.
The offense continued to surge in the Suns’ second game on Friday. Their first meeting with the Winterhawks went better than their second—a 5-3 win.
Simmers, Nisson, Burrell, Speth and Benson all scored for the Suns with assists from Benson, Buxton and Simmers (3 assists).
Portland came out strong with two goals in the first period, but the Suns were able to make the comeback for the win.
“We had trouble finding the back of the net until the end of the second period,” Jenson said. “We fought hard and came out with the win.”
The Suns went on to tie Wyoming, 1-1, in the Suns’ third game of the weekend on Saturday with the lone goal from Long (unassisted). The Suns then returned later that night to beat the Junior Steelheads, 7-2.
The 18U Midget Suns will be off for the next week, but then will be on the road again over Thanksgiving break for a Las Vegas Tournament (Nov. 25-28). ￼
