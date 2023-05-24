23-05-24 WR Baseball-huddle.jpg

Wood River baseball competed in the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

 Photos courtesy of Nicky Elsbree

As early spring snow fell on their home Hailey field, the Wood River High School boys baseball team opened their 2023 season with their eyes two months ahead, with two goals in mind.

“Number one, to play our best ball in May,” coach Brad Thompson said. “And number two, to get a ticket to the dance,” the state tournament.

Twenty-nine games later, the Wolverines had accomplished both.

23-05-24 WR Baseball-anthem.jpg

