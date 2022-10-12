Ruby Smith and Paige DeHart finished 2-3 in the Female Varsity race to lead the Wood River Mountain Bike Team to 4,200 points and the top of the podium at the National Interscholastic Cycling Association Idaho State Championships.

Lila Hess placed ninth and Eloise Pendl-Hebert 10th as those four accumulated a little more than half of the team total at Bogus Basin Ski Resort in Boise on Oct. 8.

Oliver Smith raced to a fourth-place finish in the Male Varsity race.

