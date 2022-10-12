Ruby Smith and Paige DeHart finished 2-3 in the Female Varsity race to lead the Wood River Mountain Bike Team to 4,200 points and the top of the podium at the National Interscholastic Cycling Association Idaho State Championships.
Lila Hess placed ninth and Eloise Pendl-Hebert 10th as those four accumulated a little more than half of the team total at Bogus Basin Ski Resort in Boise on Oct. 8.
Oliver Smith raced to a fourth-place finish in the Male Varsity race.
Mazzy Conners took third and Molly Maybach sixth in the Female JV1 race.
Zach Quesnel finished fifth in the Male JV1 race.
Those were the eight Wolverines who scored as the squad finished 59 points ahead of McCall Area Composite.
“This season was epic for our team,” head coach Joel Zellers said. “We bonded extremely well and were able to have grades 6-12 participate in the IICL/NICA season. Our riders demonstrated more grit this year than ever before.
“They persevere through COVID, days filled with wildfire smoke, injuries, and the balance of life and academics. Through it all, they laughed, smiled, drop our coaches on the climbs, and experienced new terrain. Our coaching staff stepped up and took our riders out to experience tough single-track, intense intervals, and long gravel road rides.
“This was a true community coming together to support our riders in the valley.”
Rounding out the top 15 finishers for Wood River were: Aisley Grohusky (14th, Female Varsity), Wyatt Dunn (9th, Male JV1), Holden Archie (16th, Male Varsity), Dexter Morrison (18th, Male Varsity), Hudson Emery (8th, Male Freshman), Clayton Elsbree (21st, Male Varsity), and Gavin Smart (22nd, Male Varsity).
It is Wood River’s fifth state championship, also having won from 2016-19.
“It is with a heavy heart that our team graduates 11 seniors, as we have had a blast with them over the past four years: Galen Grohusky, Aisley Grohusky, Eloise Pednl-Hebert, Beckham Settle, Clayton Elsbree, Holden Archie, Paige DeHart, Lila Hess, David Mandeville, Skade Quesnel, and Lucas Savage,” Zellers said.
Wood River Middle School Races — from Coach Cam Newton
Results from this weekend’s championship race:
8th Grade Girls: Fleur “The Blur” Brazil (State Champ), Zoe Liberatore (2nd), Sophie McMinn (9th), Lauryn Stevens (25th)
8th Grade Boys A: Edyn Teitge (2nd), Drake Lovlien (17th), Mateo Hausske (22nd), Felix Wilson (52nd)
7th Grade Girls: Tess Emery (5th)
7th Grade Boys B: Decker Sinnamon (2nd), Max Ziegler (4th), Briggs Stevenson (6th), Cal Hebert (16th), Angus Ramsay (25th)
6th Grade Boys A: Dax Latham (6th), Jett VanBueren (7th), Henry “Flying” Flynn (16th), Finn O’Donnell (20th), Thijs Lloyd (21st), Cameron Gilman (25th)
6th Grade Boys B: Knox Coury (1st), Felix Pott (2nd), Ray Archibald (6th). ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In