Wood River High School sprinters and relay teams, plus strong results in the girls’ field events, lifted the visiting Wolverines into the middle of the team pack during Thursday’s Bob Shay Invitational at Mountain Home’s Tiger Field.
The Wolverine boys relished a green wave in the 100-meter and 200m sprints, and savored first places from senior Ava Smith in triple jump with a personal-best 31 feet, 11.5 inches and sophomore Cynthia Reyes in discus (90 feet, 2 inches).
Forty-two of Wood River’s 91 points good for fourth place of the nine girls’ teams came in the field events. For coach Jason Burton’s Hailey boys, 54 of the 101 points for fifth place came in the sprints with another 18 points piled up in relays.
Wood River senior Zack Dilworth won the 200m dash in 23.70 seconds followed closely by senior Owen Stouffer (23.75) in second place. The Wolverine boys placed five sprinters in the top seven of the 200m dash.
Dilworth finished second in the 100m dash at 11.37 with teammates senior Gunnar Kimball, freshman Jackson Wallace and senior Mosi Slotten bunched in the 3-4-5 spots.
Capturing first place in the 4x100m relay at 45.38 seconds was the Wolverine team of Payton Sorensen, Wallace, Dilworth and Kimball. Wood River boys were second overall in the 4x200m relay.
Other second places for Wood River were: Sophomore Asha Singh in the 200m dash (27.83); junior Emmett Stouffer in the 1600m distance run (5:05.33); senior Elizabeth Lipman in the 800m distance run (2:28.06); along with the girls’ 4x100m and 4x200m relays.
Another successful four-event Wolverine athlete was sophomore Stella Oelerich (third high jump, 4-10 personal record; fourth pole vault 7-9; eighth 100m 13.81; and a member of 4x100m with Parker Higgins, Larae Zimmerman and Singh).
Winning team titles Thursday were the Mountain Home girls (149 points including 72 sprints and 35 field) and Mountain Home boys (121 including 27 distances and 37 field).
The Wood River athletes travel back to Mountain Home for the Great Basin Conference 4A district meet Thursday and Friday, May 11-12 starting each day with field events at 1 p.m. and runs at 3 p.m.
From the seven-school 4A GBC meet, the top two individuals and top two relay teams will qualify for the Idaho State 4A track and field meet presented by the Idaho High School Activities Association Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Cutthroats set PRs the Shay meet
Three Sun Valley Community School athletes took part in Thursday’s Bob Shay meet, including junior Ben Haynes, who finished third in the 800m final with a personal record 2:16.02. Haynes was also 11th at the 1600m distance.
Junior Sadie Palaniuk clocked personal-best times in the 200m and 400m dashes, while sophomore Mikayla Wesley broke into the top 10 in both the 800m and 1600m runs. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In