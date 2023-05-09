Bob Shay

Wood River sprinters found success at the Bob Shay Invitational in Mountain Home.

 Photo courtesy of Cynthia Reyes-Valencia

Wood River High School sprinters and relay teams, plus strong results in the girls’ field events, lifted the visiting Wolverines into the middle of the team pack during Thursday’s Bob Shay Invitational at Mountain Home’s Tiger Field.

The Wolverine boys relished a green wave in the 100-meter and 200m sprints, and savored first places from senior Ava Smith in triple jump with a personal-best 31 feet, 11.5 inches and sophomore Cynthia Reyes in discus (90 feet, 2 inches).

Forty-two of Wood River’s 91 points good for fourth place of the nine girls’ teams came in the field events. For coach Jason Burton’s Hailey boys, 54 of the 101 points for fifth place came in the sprints with another 18 points piled up in relays.



Wood River track heads back to Mountain Home for the district meet this week.
