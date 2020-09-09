Coming off its 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 home sweep of Mountain Home on Thursday, the Wood River High School varsity volleyball team got in a few more swings Friday during the Peg Peterson tournament at Highland High in Pocatello.
Wood River played just three pool-play matches on Friday, since the program can’t have any overnight trips at this stage of the global pandemic.
Hailey coach Kristyn Rutland said, “We ended up finishing second in the pool due to a three-way tie for first. We would have gone on to play in the Gold Bracket on Saturday. We are grateful to be playing and competing.”
Wood River split with Shelley (winning 25-22, falling 25-18) led by Willa Laski (5 kills) and Jette Ward (4 serving aces). The Wolverines also split with Rigby (winning 26-24, losing 25-21) led by Laski (6 kills) and Caroline Seaward (9 digs).
The Wolverines swept Marsh Valley of Arimo 25-10, 25-10 sparked by Laski (8 kills), Sophie Vandenberg (5 aces) and Samantha Chambers (21 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces). Host Highland captured the Gold Bracket win over Sugar-Salem.
Wood River is due to host its own Invitational Tournament Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In