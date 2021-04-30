The season may have been short, but the Wood River High School varsity softball seniors had a sweet sendoff on Tuesday, celebrating their time as Lady Wolverines.
WRHS held its Senior Day in between a doubleheader matchup against the visiting Minico Spartans.
“This senior group has been playing together and has been through hard times,” first-year WRHS Head Coach Matt Nelson said. “Those seniors led by example and went out to get the job done.”
After an 11-1 loss in Game 1, senior festivities took control of the spring afternoon. Pizza and sunshine brought out smiles to players and their families, giving the girls something to remember as they ride off into the sunset.
“I’m glad to have a Senior Day, unlike last year,” WRHS senior Sophia Morse said. Last year’s celebrations were canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s sad that the season is over. I love it and I’m glad we’re all here.”
Along with Morse, players Amanda Brown, Isabella Roberts and Kristen Suire were honored. Senior team manager Sailor Ward was also honored during the celebration.
As for Game 1 itself, junior Taylor Nelson (2-for-3) led WRHS at the plate while junior Amanda Seaward threw a complete game on the mound, striking out seven Minico batters.
For Game 2, WRHS lost, 15-3. Nelson (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Seaward (1-for-1, one run) again led WRHS. On the mound, Nelson and sophomore Jette Ward split duties and combined for nine strikeouts (Nelson five, Ward four).
In their last at-bats of their careers at WRHS, Brown went 2-for-2 and Roberts went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
To pay respect to the senior class, Coach Matt Nelson added some kind words.
“It took them time to adjust,” he said. “[Isabella] Roberts stepped up this year, she did a great job and worked her tail off. [Sophia] Morse made some huge gains as an outfielder and at the plate. [Amanda] Brown came out of nowhere. She never played before and she was making it look easy. [Kristen] Suire, she showed some mental toughness—her confidence grew throughout the year.”
In his first year at the helm, Matt Nelson said he thinks the program is headed in the right direction. WRHS (3-16, 1-8 Great Basin Conference) has a lot of young and talented kids that earned experience. He added that the next few years will have good players coming up through the team.
“This is highly encouraging,” he said. “I like where we’re at as the first year coaching these girls.”
The current seniors that were honored on Tuesday will be known as leaders that surely helped pave the way for the future of the softball team.
