It was a relay battle between Soda Springs and the Carey Panthers on Friday, April 2, at the Viking Relays at Valley High School in Hazelton.
The Soda Springs track and field teams were victorious with both the boys (101 points) and the girls (121) leading the way while the Carey Panthers placed second in both.
Senior Hunter Smith led the Carey boys (95) with three first-place finishes, winning the high jump when he jumped 5 feet, 10 inches, the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.65 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with 43.30 seconds.
Camas County took fourth with 43 points.
Fellow senior Sawyer Mecham also had a good day by placing first in the 600-meter run (1:30.10) and first in the triple-jump (42-04).
Carey’s relay team of Ellis Jensen, Conner Simpson, Cris Gamino and Riley Morey took first in the 4x100-meter relay with 46.37 seconds.
Camas County’s Marcus Staley took first in the shot-put with a throw of 36-3.5 feet.
On the female side, Carey (87) took second as a team and Camas County (34) took fifth.
Camas County’s Samantha McFadyen took first in the 100 hurdles (17.28) and the 300 hurdles (48.89).
Carey’s Kortney Patterson also took home a couple of first-place finishes. She took the 60-meter run with 8.44 seconds, and then was a part of the girls 4x100 meter relay team.
Along with Patterson, Lizbeth Ruiz, Lexi Nachtman and Mialee Hennefer finished with a time of 2:08.42.
Carey’s Shayli Smith took first with a jump of 4-8 in the high jump.
Team results and top individual placers for Carey and Camas County from Friday’s Viking Relays:
VIKING RELAYS MEET
Boys team standings: 1—Soda Springs 101 points. 2—Carey 95. 3—Valley 48. 4—Camas County 43. 5—Lighthouse Christian 39. 6—Castleford 22. 7—Shoshone 10.
Girls team standings: 1—Soda Springs 121. 2—Carey 87. 3—Valley 58. 4—Castleford 42. 5—Camas County 34. 6—Shoshone 18. 7—Lighthouse Christian 13.
Throwers
Boys team standings: 1—Carey 23. 2—Valley 8.
Girls team standings: 1—Valley 22. 2—Soda Springs 8. 3—Castleford 1.
Relays
1st place relays—Carey boys 4x100m with Ellis Jenson, Conner Simpson, Riley Morey, Cris Gamino, 46.37; Carey girls 4x100m with Mialee Hennefer, Kortney Patterson, Lexi Nachtman, Lizbeth Ruiz 2:08.42.
Top local individuals
Boys
1st places—Hunter Smith (C) 110m hurdles (17.65 seconds), 300m hurdles (43.30) and high jump (5-10); Sawyer Mecham (C) 600m (1:30.10), triple-jump (42-04); Marcus Staley (Camas) shot put (36-3.5)
Top local individuals
Girls
1st places—Samantha McFadyen (Camas) 100m hurdles (17.28), 300m hurdles; Kortney Patterson (C) 60m (8.44); Shayli Smith (C) high jump (4-8).
Canyon Ridge wins home meet
Canyon Ridge won both the boys and girls side of its home meet on Friday, April 2, with Wood River claiming fourth in both the boys and girls.
The Riverhawks won in the boys (316.16) and the girls (232) handily.
Wood River’s Star Herron took first in the shot put with 31-02 feet, a WRHS school record.
Freshman Porter Thompson took second for the boys in the 400 with 56.96 seconds, a personal record.
CANYON RIDGE QUAD MEET
Boys’ team standings: 1—Canyon Ridge 316.16. 2—Mountain Home 140.83. 3—Burley 127.5. 4—Wood River 30.5.
Girls’ team standings: 1—Canyon Ridge 232. 2—Mountain Home 162. 3—Burley 151. 4—Wood River 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In