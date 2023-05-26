High-achieving seniors Shayli Smith and Riley Morey fulfilled all of their lofty expectations and guided the Carey High School track and field teams to remarkable success last Friday and Saturday during the State 1A meet at Middleton High School.
Overall, Carey athletes won seven gold medals, and the Panther boys maximized their strength in sprints (27 points) and relays (26 points) to capture the Idaho State High School Activities Association’s third-place boys’ team trophy with 53 points.
Morey emerged as the State 1A 200-meter dash champion in 22.57 seconds after setting a personal record of 22.55 in the preliminaries. He doubled as the 400m dash champ in 50.45 seconds, having set a personal record of 50.29 in the prelims.
Smith finished her prep career as the pre-meet favorite and state champion for 30 Panther points in her three individual events. She defended her high jump title with a first-place, personal-best leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Not only that, but Smith repeated as the 100m high hurdles champion by a full 0.71 seconds with a personal-best time of 15.35 seconds. And she set a new State 1A classification record of 45.41 seconds, a personal record, in the 300m intermediates. She won that event by 1.37 seconds.
Coach Jan Morey said, “Shayli set high goals this year to break the school hurdle records. Each meet she ran faster and faster times. She broke the records multiple times. I admired her focus and determination.” Smith accounted for 31.5 of Carey’s fifth-place girls’ team total of 38 points.
Lane Kirkland, Carey’s longtime track coach, couldn’t have been happier with the Panther relay finishes. And Morey played a major role in helping the Panthers to relay wins.
Morey became a three-time state champion in the 4x200 relay. Along with Matt Young, Cris Gamino and Carsn Perkes, Morey anchored the 800m group that set a new 1A classification record of 1:31.51. Carey won that race by 1.40 seconds.
In the 4x400m relay, Morey also became a three-time state champion as the same four Carey boys clocked 3:30.51 and prevailed by 3.14 seconds. Young, Gamino and Perkes were two-time state champions along with Morey in each winning relay.
Kirkland said, “Putting together podium-finishing relays has been a staple for this program. That says a lot about the depth and the talent of athletes we have. Our boys’ 4x100m finished third after being seeded seventh, and our girls’ 4x200m also performed well in third place.
“We will miss this amazing group of senior relay participants.”
Coach James Morey said, “Spring sports are always a challenge. With 46 tremendous athletes we had the opportunity to bond as a family, to bear one another’s burdens, to celebrate each other’s accomplishments and finish a fantastic season with seven state titles and a state trophy.”
Other Carey state results included Perkes fourth in 100m dash at 11.49 seconds; Gamino seventh in 400m dash at 53.29; and Ashley Zarate seventh in 100m dash at 13.36.
Victory Charter won the State 1A boys’ team title with 79 points, 45 coming in the distances. In second place was Rockland with 63.5 points.
Top results for WRHS, SVCS
Wood River High School seniors Owen Stouffer (4th place 400m dash, 50.29) and Gunnar Kimball (2nd place pole vault, 14-6) accounted for nearly all of Hailey’s 16 boys’ team points during the State 4A track meet that ended Saturday in Meridian.
Senior Elizabeth Lipman finished ninth in the 800m run (2:24.56).
At Middleton, Sun Valley Community School freshman Addison Parmenter placed fourth in the State 2A 400m dash with a personal-record 1:01.21 time. She was seventh in the 200m dash, after setting a personal-best of 26.91 in prelims. ￼
