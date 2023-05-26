Carey Track 2023

The Carey boys’ 4x200-meter and 4x400m relay teams won state gold medals by hefty margins of 1.40 seconds and 3.14 seconds Saturday. The 1:31.51 time in the 4x200m relay was a State 1A classification record. Celebrating at Middleton High are, from left, Matt Young, Cris Gamino, Riley Morey and Carsn Perkes.

 Courtesy photo by Ryan Smith

High-achieving seniors Shayli Smith and Riley Morey fulfilled all of their lofty expectations and guided the Carey High School track and field teams to remarkable success last Friday and Saturday during the State 1A meet at Middleton High School.

Overall, Carey athletes won seven gold medals, and the Panther boys maximized their strength in sprints (27 points) and relays (26 points) to capture the Idaho State High School Activities Association’s third-place boys’ team trophy with 53 points.

Morey emerged as the State 1A 200-meter dash champion in 22.57 seconds after setting a personal record of 22.55 in the preliminaries. He doubled as the 400m dash champ in 50.45 seconds, having set a personal record of 50.29 in the prelims.

