Senior pitcher Eric Parris earned first-team all-conference honors.

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

Fresh off piloting the Wolverines to their first state tournament berth since 2008, Wood River High School baseball coach Dave Slotten was named Great Basin 7 Coach of the Year last week, joining eight of his players in earning postseason honors.

Seven of Slotten’s starting nine earned first team, second team or honorable mention recognition for play during the 2023 season. Slotten coached the Wolverines to a 16-13 record despite playing their first 19 games on the road to escape springtime snow. The Wolverines played their way through the second-chance bracket of the GB7 tournament to earn the conference’s second state bid—and to fulfill a preseason goal for the team.

Senior Eric Parris was selected to the first team as a pitcher. The Wolverines’ No. 1 led the team in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts, compiling a 4-2 record with a 3.45 ERA. At the plate, Parris hit .294 with a team-leading three home runs.

23-05-03-wood-river-baseball-roland-15.jpg

Wood River Head Coach Dave Slotten, left, and Asst. Coach Brad Thompson. Slotten was named the 2023 GB7 Coach of the Year.

