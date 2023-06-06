Fresh off piloting the Wolverines to their first state tournament berth since 2008, Wood River High School baseball coach Dave Slotten was named Great Basin 7 Coach of the Year last week, joining eight of his players in earning postseason honors.
Seven of Slotten’s starting nine earned first team, second team or honorable mention recognition for play during the 2023 season. Slotten coached the Wolverines to a 16-13 record despite playing their first 19 games on the road to escape springtime snow. The Wolverines played their way through the second-chance bracket of the GB7 tournament to earn the conference’s second state bid—and to fulfill a preseason goal for the team.
Senior Eric Parris was selected to the first team as a pitcher. The Wolverines’ No. 1 led the team in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts, compiling a 4-2 record with a 3.45 ERA. At the plate, Parris hit .294 with a team-leading three home runs.
Junior Dawson Speth was named first team second baseman. Speth led the team in batting average (.442) and was tied for the lead in hits (42). Speth shared the hit crown with Rabbit Buxton, who was picked as one of three first-team outfielders. Buxton was second on the team with a .424 average. Batting leadoff, Buxton’s speed was a weapon for Wood River all year: He stole 37 bases ( with a 92.5% success rate) setting up 44 runs scored.
Another senior, Finn Naghsh, earned second-team honors in the outfield. Naghsh hit .343 with 20 RBI, 34 runs scored and 15 steals.
Two-way player Holden Blair was one of three Wolverines to earn honorable mention honors. Blair paced the team with 10 starts while cultivating a .338 batting average. Senior Brock Burrell, whose hot bat late led to postseason heroics, joins Blair on the honorable mention team. So does senior Clayton Elsbree, Parris’ batterymate behind the plate. Fresh off a hockey season leading the Sun Valley Suns to an 18U national title as a goalie, the catcher led the Wolverines in RBIs (36) and walks (18) while hitting .329.
The conference also recognized Elsbree’s play beyond the statistics: He earned Wood River’s Sportsperson of the Year spot.
Twin Falls’ Nolan Hardesty won the conference Player of the Year award after driving the Bruins to an undefeated conference record. Burley’s Bronson Brookins was pitcher of the year.
