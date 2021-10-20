Bouncing, shedding and shaking defenders off one by one, junior running back Connor Simpson was nearly unstoppable on Friday night’s thriller at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey.
Simpson carried the Panthers when Carey experienced its first true test of the 2021 campaign, beating a previously undefeated Castleford, 32-22, to maintain the top spot in the Sawtooth standings. The human dynamo finished with 235 rushing yards on 18 carries and five touchdowns—all of Carey’s points. He also added nine tackles while on defense.
In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Carey hung to a narrow 26-22 lead with hopes of running as much time off the clock as possible.
Simpson had other plans.
With three minutes left, Simpson took the ball for a left tackle dive play. He was hit in the backfield but shook the big hit off and bounced outside the line of scrimmage and went untouched from that point on for a 50-yard touchdown scamper, icing the win for Carey.
“I can’t do anything without my line and those blockers,” Simpson said after the game. “They gave me a great hole to get outside and use my speed. It was a great team win.”
This night had all the pre-game hype. Castleford came into Carey with an undefeated record and a chance to dethrone the powerful Carey Panthers, and the Wolves did not disappoint.
The Wolves gave the Panthers a full night, holding the efficient Carey offense to its lowest point total of the year. The Panthers came into Friday averaging 58.6 points per game, with the bulk of points coming in the first half where Carey averages nearly 40 points before halftime.
On Friday, the Castleford defense held Carey to a mere 12 points in the first two quarters.
“Castleford is a good team, and we very well could see them again,” Simpson said. “In our game plan, we wanted to work hard and listen to the coaches. It was a great fight.”
Carey (7-0, 3-0 Sawtooth Conference) kept the ground game its bread and butter. Senior quarterback Chase Bennion had only three pass attempts (2-for-3, 29 yards). As a team, Carey put up 353 yards on the ground and 382 yards of total offense.
Castleford (6-1, 3-1 Sawtooth Conference) had 267 yards of total offense.
Junior Ethan Roland led the Wolves with 218 all-purpose yards comprising rushing (29 yards), passing (4-for-9, 43 yards), receiving (56 yards) and kick returns (90 yards).
Simpson opened the game with a 23-yard score in the first quarter, but the Panthers were unable to gain any momentum. Simpson added another touchdown from the 4-yard line in the second quarter, and that’s when Castleford made it interesting.
The Wolves had Carey pinned at their own 18-yard line when the Wolves got on the board for the first time. On a third-and-long play, the ball was snapped over Bennion’s head and it rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing kickoff, Carey booted the ball out of bounds for an illegal procedure penalty. However, Castleford declined the penalty and forced Carey to kick again. Roland received the kick and took the ball for a 60-yard score for Castleford. Roland also received a pass from senior quarterback Eric Taylor for the two-point conversion to make the score 12-10 in favor of Carey.
The Wolves then took a 16-12 lead when Taylor found senior Zeke Fisher on a slant route for a 17-yard touchdown.
After the score, it looked like the Wolves had a shot at pulling off a major upset in Carey.
However, Simpson once again had other plans.
On the very next play for Carey, Simpson rocked the defensive line and took it to the house on a 55-yard score. He would later score on a 6-yard run in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Carey couldn’t close out Castleford like the Panthers usually do with other teams. Roland added another late touchdown on a 1-yard goal line dive to pull within four points.
And that’s when Simpson closed out the game with his final touchdown.
“Our front line did a great job against an aggressive packed box,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “When you have 8-man’s best running back on your team, you know it’s only a matter of time before he’s going to strike. I credit his front line and Colton Larna for blocking.”
For Carey, Bennion added 68 yards rushing and five tackles to go along with an interception on defense. Junior Carsn Perkes had 25 yards receiving and six tackles and an interception on defense.
Leading Carey on defense was senior defensive lineman Tristan Harshbarger with 13 tackles and one sack.
Castleford had 13 first downs to Carey’s eight. Both teams had its fair share of penalties, too. Carey had eight penalties for 75 yards, and Castleford had six penalties for 65 yards.
“Overall, I was excited to see our kids rally, get stops and scores at just the right times and fight like wild animals,” Kirkland added. “We feel like our kids took it up three or four levels and showed some serious maturity.”
Up next for Carey is Senior Night against the Dietrich Blue Devils, the 2020 IHSAA Milk Bowl 1AD2 champions. Dietrich is 5-2, 2-1 in Sawtooth Conference.
“To beat Dietrich, it’ll be mental, so we’ll have to get mentally prepared and keep it simple,” Simpson said.
Kickoff to the battle between the Panthers and Blue Devils is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey.
The game will be livestreamed on idahosports.com.
