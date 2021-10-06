Junior running back Connor Simpson had another big night for the Panthers as the Carey High School varsity football team brought back a convincing victory on the road in Hansen, 72-22.
Coming off a bye week, the Panthers were ready for the Huskies on Friday, Oct. 1.
“It was nice to have a game this week,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “We worked hard on some things on our bye week, and it paid off.”
The Panthers (5-0, 1-0 Sawtooth Conference) totaled 490 yards of offense while holding the Huskies (0-5, 0-3 Sawtooth) to 296 of total offense.
Simpson (148 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns) scored on a 55-yard run in the first quarter to get things going for the Panthers. Hansen’s Elway Pickett (106 total yards) then scored for the Huskies on their ensuing possession; however, Carey quickly pulled away by scoring on back-to-back possessions when senior quarterback Chase Bennion hooked up with junior Riley Morey for a 20-yard touchdown pass, and then a 16-yard touchdown pass to Simpson on Carey’s next set of plays.
In typical Carey fashion, the game quickly got out of hand. By the end of the first quarter, Carey led 32-16. The margin swelled to 56-22 at halftime.
“We tried a new offense and spread things out,” Kirkland said. “It went well. We looked fast and used our speed in space to score quickly with a variety of weapons. Our execution was clean.”
The Panthers also converted every point-after-attempt.
Bennion finished the day with 280 yards of total offense (191 passing, 91 rushing) and four passing touchdowns. Morey finished with 145 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions.
Other touchdown scorers were junior Colton Larna (20-yard TD run), freshman Preston Wood (1-for-1 passing, 1 TD), junior Carsn Perkes (30 receiving yards, 1 TD) and junior Ellis Jensen (20 yards receiving, 1 TD).
On defense, senior Tristan Harshbarger and Larna led the Panthers with eight tackles each.
For Hansen, senior quarterback Tom Gibson led the Huskies with 235 yards of total offense (121 passing, 114 yards rushing) to go along with two scores.
Up next for Carey is another road game when the Panthers travel to play Camas (1-4, 0-1 Sawtooth) in Fairfield Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.
