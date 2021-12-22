The Sun Valley Suns men’s elite A team will take on the future of the local sport in the Suns/Future Suns exhibition game tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The game will showcase current Suns players and current and former Sun Valley Youth Hockey players that are either in high school or recent graduates.
The game is meant to bring the local Sun Valley hockey community together for fun, fundraising and a little bit of competition. The event is $5 for all ages and will begin at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the game will go towards the William S. Hunter Scholarship Fund, which is a collaboration of Sun Valley Youth Hockey, the Ketchum Rec/Park Penguins program and the Sun Valley Suns. Each year a scholarship is awarded to an SVYH participant and a Park Penguin participant. The scholarship is named after Glenn Hunter’s father, William. The scholarship honors both Glenn, for starting the Sun’s Community Outreach program, and William for all of his contributions to youth hockey.
The game will feature Suns players from their current roster while the Future Suns will have players that are either currently on or alumni of the 18U boys team and the 19U girls team.
Future Suns Players
Paxton Bunting (UC Boulder), Annie Burks (Rochester Institute of Technology), Jessie Burks (Rochester Institute of Technology), Alex Daves (University of Denver), DJ Gralenski (Boise State), Evi Johnson (St. Norberts College), Nikki Lahnum (SVYH 19U), Sam Laski (Bates College), Aidan Long (SVYH 18U), Teagan McAvoy (New England Wolves), Colby Speth (Islanders Hockey Club), Denali Stevens (St. Lawrence University), Jack Stevens (St. Lawrence University), Slater Whitehead (Proctor Academy Ice Hockey). ￼
