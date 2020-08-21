Practices have started and the first games are imminent. But, whether Gem State high schools will have any games at all is totally uncertain as season openers begin next week.
Never has more pressure been put on school boards and administrators since the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) removed itself from the conversation about whether fall competitions can be played amidst the uncertainties of a pandemic.
It’s a pre-season unlike any that have come before. The IHSAA raised the flag of “local control.” School districts have been scrambling ever since to see which way it blows.
Schools are in vastly different situations judging by the number of coronavirus cases reported in districts. Different methods of analytics are being employed to find appropriate answers. Color codes are being scrutinized and picked apart.
And games are days away. That is, if games and competitions are played at all this fall.
“Every school and district in the state is in a different spot,” said Sun Valley Community School (SVCS) athletic director and boys’ soccer coach Richard Whitelaw. “It’s a mess. It is every man for himself.”
“It’s a day-by-day thing,” said Lee Jay Cook, Carey High School athletic director who along with Whitelaw and Wood River High athletic director Kevin Stilling attended a regional 4th District athletic directors’ meeting Wednesday.
“There is a lot of pressure on administrators who are not doctors,” added Whitelaw. “I know I don’t feel comfortable making all these decisions. We’ve decided to rely on science and the medical people.”
In Blaine County, the three high schools active in sports sanctioned by the IHSAA are united in making their risk level decisions according to metrics for COVID suppression supplied twice weekly across the U.S. by the Harvard Global Health Institute.
Harvard Global helps communities determine the severity of outbreaks by providing COVID risk level maps for every U.S. state and county.
This month, the Blaine County School District board approved using Harvard Global for decisions about risk levels made by Wood River High and Carey High. An independent school, SVCS aligned itself with the Blaine County School District.
“I think what we’re doing (using Harvard Global) is safer,” said Wood River High athletic director Kevin Stilling, who has worked on district’s Competition Model with Dr. Frank Batcha and John Koth. “We are taking the conservative and safer route to get the kids back onto the field.”
Although Idaho itself ranked seventh-highest in the U.S. with 22.8 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 population numbers, Blaine County as of Aug. 17 ranked one of the lowest in the state with just 5.6 cases per 100,000.
That placed Blaine County in the Yellow Covid Risk “Community Spread” level (1-9 cases per 100,000), one level removed from the more ideal Green “On Track for Containment” level (less than 1 case). Other levels are Orange Accelerated Spread (10-24 cases) and Red Tipping Point (25-plus).
Because of its favorable Harvard risk level, and its Green Minimal Risk level (0.43 average new cases per 10,000) in Idaho’s South Central Health District metrics, Wood River and Carey could more safely proceed with its COVID Competition Model if the school board approves on Monday, Aug. 24 as an action item.
The problem is, the schools Wood River, Carey and SVCS expect to play are mostly in higher risk categories—Jerome County in Harvard Red (26.3 per 100,000), Twin Falls County in Orange (16.9), and Minidoka and Cassia in Harvard Orange (19.0, 16.6).
One other wrinkle is that most of the 4th District high schools are following the South Central Health risk model, which Stilling said is “more liberal” than Harvard.
What that means is Wood River could play none of its eight higher-risk football opponents as of Wednesday. Stilling even had thoughts of playing Mountain Home twice, since Mountain Home was in safer Yellow territory before rising to 10.9 Orange last week.
Carey football is more fortunate, still likely to play four of its eight games starting Aug. 28 at lower-risk Challis and coming home Sept. 4 against Garden Valley. Lincoln County has dropped to 8.0 Harvard, meaning Richfield and Dietrich are playable.
Whitelaw has already canceled season-opening boys’ and girls’ soccer games with Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls Aug. 22, and is in danger of losing three High Desert Soccer Conference league games with Buhl, Declo and Bliss during the week of Aug. 24-26.
Stilling and Whitelaw are looking seriously at playing a “best-of-seven” World Series of boys’ and girls’ soccer between SVCS and Wood River, to be played entirely at Phil Homer Field in Hailey. Another problem is the lack of registered soccer officials at this stage.
In addition, Stilling and Cook have discussed having two football games between Wood River and Carey—an 11-man game to be played in Hailey and eight-man in Carey.
Lower-risk fall sport competitions like volleyball, cross country running and swimming may proceed as scheduled. But strict attendance protocol limiting fans will be followed whenever a competition is played. Wood River plans to live-stream its volleyball and football games.
Stilling was hoping he gets school board approval Monday night during its special meeting, so he can proceed with Competition Model. In the meantime, athletes continue to practice in the August heat.
Whitelaw said about early-season practices that began Aug. 10, “That’s the best part of preseason. They’re all enjoying being out there with their mates. They’re all enjoying being mentally, physically and socially engaged.”
He added, “We just want to play, and this is what it takes. If we don’t play games at all for a couple of weeks so we can play in October, that’s what we’ll do. We just want to be careful. We’re telling the kids we want you to be safe and don’t want to put you in situations where you aren’t.”
