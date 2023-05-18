Season ends for Wood River softball

The Wood River softball team huddles on the field after it was eliminated from districts on May 11. “The girls played hard until the end,” Coach Matt Nelson said.

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

Wood River High School softball’s 2023 season ended in Burley on May 11, two wins short of a state berth.

The Bobcats beat the Wolverines, 4-2, in game four of the Great Basin 7 tournament. With a spot in state on the line, Burley went on to fall to Jerome in the second-chance bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Jerome and Twin Falls will represent District IV in the ISHAA 4A softball tournament Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.

With the loss, the Wolverines finished 13-13 in a strange, snow-marred year that saw Wood River open the season with 18 straight games away from home. The .500 record falls short of last season’s 18-9 mark, but remains a steady improvement for a senior class who endured a 3-21 campaign as sophomores.

mdee@mtexpress.com

Load comments