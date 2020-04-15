Last week, Blaine County School District administrators came to terms with the realization that all school events would be canceled for the rest of the 2019-20 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
High school athletic activities won’t be held until August at the earliest.
Wood River High athletic and activities director Kevin Stilling said, “I had been patiently optimistic that there may be some way to salvage what was left of our IHSAA (Idaho High School Activities Association) seasons.
“As you are aware, Blaine County School District buildings will remain closed through the rest of this school year and all instruction will be delivered through our distance learning program.
“With this soft closure, it is the unfortunate reality that our athletic and activity seasons have come to an end. I sympathize with our coaches and our student athletes—especially for the seniors who were denied their last chances to represent the Wood River Wolverines.”
Sports physicals postponed
Stilling added, “Based on the stress placed on our local medical system, the Wood River High School Sports Physical Night scheduled for May 13 has been postponed indefinitely.
“St. Luke’s graciously donates 100% of the proceeds of this event back to Wood River High School to help support our athletic training program.
“Right now our community’s health and safety is of the utmost concern. We will revisit rescheduling this event later this summer.”
The next scheduled athletic competitions for Wood River High athletes are scheduled for the third week of August. Wood River will enter the new “Great Basin 7” 4A league this fall.
Wolverine volleyball matches will tip off earlier than normal when the Wood River teams host Filer and Jerome for a tri-meet on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Wood River’s varsity football team is due to entertain Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls on Friday, Aug. 28 at Homer Field to begin a nine-game schedule that includes Homecoming with the Filer Wildcats on Sept. 17.
Home football games with Twin Falls Oct. 2 and Minico of Rupert Oct. 16 are also planned. Wood River football will visit Mountain Home, Burley, Buhl, Kimberly and Jerome to round out the 2020 grid schedule.
The Wolverine girls’ soccer team will host Hillcrest High of Idaho Falls on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at South Valley Sports Complex soccer field, and the Hailey boys’ varsity soccer team will host Burley Thursday, Aug. 27 on the same soccer pitch.
