The Blaine County School District’s Board of Trustees denied an effort to salvage prep postseason play last Friday, voting 2-1 against a new proposed protocol aimed at getting teams travelling to—and competing in—fall district and state tournaments.
Wood River athletic director Kevin Stilling formed and led a committee effort that drew up a proposal, which would have allowed BCSD athletic teams to compete with schools from other counties that were “in the red” with critical COVID-19 levels.
“The plan was to compete against at-risk schools,” Stilling said. “If approved then [the plan] would have applied to all sports.”
Stilling’s plan was an amendment to the original plan that was passed by the board in August.
The proposed protocol presented strict guidelines that would help permit fall sports to continue through each sport’s postseason.
According to the plan, if a BCSD team competes against an outside school above the BCSD’s threshold, then that BCSD team would quarantine from school for 14 days after competition, switching to remote online learning only during that time.
Coaches would also be required to conduct symptom checks with student-athletes on days of non-practice or competition during the quarantine period.
Coaches, athletic trainers or any other adults such as bus drivers would be required to wear KN95 masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible.
The plan also called for increased availability of hand sanitizer for buses, locker rooms and team functions.
Currently, the BCSD is using the Harvard Global Health Institute as its measuring stick. By that metric, Blaine County was in the red at the time of the meeting, the institute’s highest risk level.
“We’ve tried to think of everything we can as far as making the safest plan within reason,” Stilling told the board during the meeting.
The board however, didn’t see the plan as doable, citing a possible positive COVID-19 tests from a coach and player on the WRHS football team who are now in quarantine.
Trustees Lara Stone and Dan Turner voted against the plan. Trustee Amber Larna voted for it. Board chairman Keith Roark did not cast a vote.
The proposed plan addressed sport-by-sport situations and timelines for each sport.
The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) boys and girls soccer postseasons began with districts on Oct. 8, but because Blaine County was in the red, the WRHS boys soccer season ended abruptly Tuesday, Oct. 6 with an intrasquad scrimmage.
The WRHS volleyball team’s regular season, too, was cut short; however, there is still hope since IHSAA districts begin on Oct. 15.
If levels come back down, then the volleyball team would be allowed to play.
The two sports that have the best chance at continuing through their seasons despite high levels would be swimming and cross country, since new rules promote social distancing within each sport and the postseasons don’t start until later in October.
Carey in question
The big question is Carey High School’s football team. The Panthers (4-0) are fighting for a chance at another IHSAA state title, and are also ranked No. 3 in the nation according to MaxPreps, which is its highest ranking in school history.
With Stilling’s proposal denied, Carey could be in jeopardy of losing out on another championship.
“There’s a misconception that coaches and parents aren’t being listened to,” Stilling said. “The vast majority of kids want to play in district and state, and coaches want them to go.”
There is a possibility a new proposal will be revisited at the board’s next meeting.
At the press time Thursday, Blaine County was in the orange with 16.1 cases per 100-thousand people according to the Harvard metric.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In