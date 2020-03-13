Carey School boys’ varsity basketball team coach Dick Simpson has been named “Coach of the Year.”
And grandson Carson Simpson has shared “Defensive Player of the Year” honors in the Sawtooth Conference post-season select squad.
Trey Smith, Camas County of Fairfield senior shooting star, was the “Offensive Player of the Year,” announced by the league March 9.
Hunter Smith and Brigham Parke of Carey made the All-Sawtooth first team. Camas sophomore Breken Clarke was a second-team selection.
Co-“Defensive Player of the Year” was senior Raygn Robertson of Dietrich. Most Valuable Player was senior Casper Block of Lighthouse Christian Academy in Twin Falls.
On Tuesday night in the 4th District 1A/2A All-Star boys’ game at Shoshone, Trey Smith scored 22 points, Brigham Parke added 13, Carson Simpson had 6 and Tate Squires of Carey 8 as their North Team held off the South 106-105.
The rest of the boys’ list:
Sawtooth 1st Team: Hunter Smith (Carey junior); Brigham Parke (Carey senior); Alex Shetler (Lighthouse senior); Brady Power (Dietrich junior); Kolby McClure (Murtaugh senior).
Sawtooth 2nd Team: Breken Clarke (Camas County sophomore); Kyler Robertson (Dietrich senior); Kade Setoki (Murtaugh senior); Collin Holloway (Lighthouse junior); Jonathan Camarillo (Hansen junior).
Honorable Mention: Dallin Parke (Carey junior); Jett Shaw (Dietrich sophomore); Bryant Osborne (Hagerman senior); Sam Wayment (Hansen senior); Carsn Perkes (Richfield freshman).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In