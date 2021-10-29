21-10-29 Community School Volleyball 3 Roland.jpg

Second year head coach Natalie Heurkins led the Sun Valley Community School varsity volleyball team to an undefeated regular season in 2021.

In her second year, Sun Valley Community School head coach Natalie Heurkins was named the District 4 1AD2 Sawtooth Volleyball Conference “Coach of the Year” in the conference’s postseason awards, which were announced Tuesday.

Heurkins led the Cutthroats to a 10-2 overall record (7-0 Sawtooth Conference) and 10-0 in the regular season. In her first season at the helm of SVCS, Heurkins led the Cutthroats to their first Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 State Volleyball Tournament in 19 seasons.

Despite the Cutthroats not making it to state in 2021, Heurkins turned the program into a local powerhouse with a high turnout from students all while bringing a youthful vibe that is easy for student-athletes to connect with. This season, SVCS had one of the highest turnouts in recent program history with 13 players on varsity.

The Sawtooth Conference “Player of the Year” was given to Kasey Hendren of Richfield. The “Offensive Player of the Year” went to Ryleigh Ferguson of Hansen, and the “Defensive Player of the Year” went to Hailey Astel of Dietrich.

In all, six local players made the list of postseason awards. Leading for the First Team honors were Carey’s Jane Parke and Berenice Vargas—both juniors. From Sun Valley, junior Maeve Bailey was named to the First Team.

Sun Valley senior Allie Wilson and Carey junior Shayli Smith were named to the Second Team. Carey senior Kourtney Patterson was named as an Honorable Mention.

Below is the entire list of award winners:

Coach of the Year

Natalie Heurkins—Sun Valley Community School

Player of the Year

Kasey Hendren—Richfield

Offensive Player of the Year

Ryleigh Ferguson—Hansen

Defensive Player of the Year

Hailey Astel—Dietrich

First Team

Jane Parke—Carey, Berenice Vargas—Carey, Maeve Bailey—Sun Valley, Maddyson Jones—Richfield, Dalli Ellison—Hagerman, Tobi Hubert—Dietrich, Fallon O’Barr—Richfield.

Second Team

Jessika Power—Dietrich, Samantha Osborne—Hagerman, Allie Wilson—Sun Valley, Shayli Smith—Carey, Alexis Schmidt—Hansen, Jenna Christiansen—Dietrich, Rubi Rangel—Hansen.

Honorable Mention

Saige Hubert—Dietrich, Kourtney Patterson—Carey, Avery Flammer—Hagerman, Mackenzie Riley—Richfield, Jordyn Kennison—Castleford, Layla VonBerndt—Dietrich, Ellie Whitmarsh—Hagerman.

