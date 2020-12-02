Carey High School’s footballers capped another strong season with a slew of postseason awards, including the Sawtooth Conference’s top offensive and defensive honors.
In all, the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 named nine Carey players to the Sawtooth All-Conference Team.
Leading Carey are seniors Hunter Smith and Dallin Parke, who were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.
Smith was also named as a First-Team selection at safety, and Parke was named as a Second-Team selection at tight end.
At quarterback, Smith threw for 1,510 yards with a 58% completion rate (67-for-115 for the season). These stats are also only for a nine-game season due to COVID-19 restrictions that hampered much of Carey’s campaign.
Smith scored 31 total touchdowns while leading the team with 234 points scored. He also ran for 483 yards on the ground
On defense, Smith totaled 35 tackles and had six interceptions on the year.
Smith’s biggest game came in the IHSAA 1AD2 tournament play-in game against Rockland, where he scored seven total touchdowns in an 88-12 romping on Oct. 29.
Parke was a defensive juggernaut with a nice offensive surprise.
He led the team with 91 tackles and finished with two interceptions.
While on offense, he racked up 290 receiving yards with nine total touchdowns and 70 points scored.
Parke’s best game of the season came in a 46-28 win over Garden Valley in the second round of the IHSAA 1AD2 football tournament, where he tallied up 17 tackles on defense and two receiving touchdowns with two point-after conversions on offense.
Sophomore Conner Simpson was also named as a First-Team selection for both offense and defense. Simpson served as Carey’s feature running back and a key linebacker on defense.
In just nine games, Simpson led the Panthers with 907 yards rushing and 518 yards receiving. He scored 21 total touchdowns and 136 points.
On defense, Simpson had 45 tackles and one interception.
Rounding out the First-Team selections for Carey is senior offensive lineman Adrian Gonzalez, whose fierce style paved the way for Simpson and helped keep Smith upright all season.
Leading the Second-Team selection is senior Ashton Sparrow, who was named as a tight end and an Honorable Mention for defensive end.
Sparrow had eight total touchdowns and 62 points scored.
Also named to the Second-Team were senior offensive lineman Wyatt Mecham, senior defensive end Sawyer Mecham and senior defensive lineman Chase Gross.
Junior Marcus Richcreek was named as an Honorable Mention on the offensive line.
The Panthers finished the season with an 8-1 record and as runner-up to the IHSAA 1AD2 “Milk Bowl” football champions Dietrich Blue Devils.
Dietrich beat Carey, 34-28, on Saturday, Nov. 21, for the title.
Dietrich’s Brady Power was named as the 1A Sawtooth Conference Player of the Year with head coach Rick Astle winning 1A Sawtooth Coach of the Year.
The Blue Devils also had nine players named to the postseason awards.
SAWTOOTH AWARDS
Player of the Year—Brady Power (Sr.), Dietrich. Coach of the Year—Rick Astle, Dietrich. Offensive Player of the Year—Hunter Smith (Sr.), Carey. Defensive Player of the Year—Dallin Parke (Sr.), Carey.
SAWTOOTH FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback—Jon Camarillo (Sr.), Hansen. Tight end—Cody Power (So.), Dietrich; Jett Shaw (Jr.), Dietrich; Dawson Kramer (Jr.), Camas. Center—Lester Nance (Sr.), Dietrich. Running back—Wes Shaw (Sr.), Dietrich; Conner Simpson (So.), Carey; Dacian Nunes (Jr.), Castleford. Offensive line—Manny Cabrera (Sr.), Dietrich; Adrian Gonzalez (Sr.), Carey; Evan Fontes (Jr.), Castleford. Kicker—Jon Camarillo (Sr.), Hansen.
SAWTOOTH FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Linebacker— Wes Shaw (Sr.), Dietrich; Conner Simpson (So.), Carey; Eric Taylor (Jr.), Castleford; Dawson Kramer (Jr.), Camas. Safety—Hunter Smith (Sr.), Carey; Jett Shaw (Jr.), Dietrich. Defensive end— Manny Cabrera (Sr.), Dietrich; Jon Camarillo (Sr.), Hansen; Wiley Mayes (So.), Castleford. Defensive line—Lester Nance (Sr.), Dietrich; Dacian Nunes (Sr.), Castleford. Punter—Jon Camarillo (Sr.), Hansen.
SAWTOOTH SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback—Eric Taylor (Jr.), Castleford. Tight end—Ethan Rowland (So.), Castleford; Dallin Parke (Sr.), Carey; Ashton Sparrow (Sr.), Carey. Center—Travis Wells (Sr.), Castleford. Running back—Gus Wiggins (So.), Castleford; Hayden Astle (So.), Dietrich. Cody McCrorey (So.), Hagerman. Offensive line—Ethan Liechty, (Jr.), Hansen; Seneth Hendrix (Sr.), Dietrich; Wyatt Mecham (Sr.), Carey.
SAWTOOTH SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Linebacker—Dane West (Sr.), Richfield; Gus Wiggins (So.), Castleford; Payten Sneddon (So.), Dietrich; Elway Pickett (So.), Hansen. Safety—Carson Perkes (So.), Richfield; Zeke Fischer (Jr.), Castleford. Defensive end—Tristan Loomis (Sr.), Castleford; Sawyer Mecham (Sr.), Carey; Seneth Hendrix (Sr.), Dietrich. Defensive line—Chase Gross (Sr.), Carey; Salvador Camarillo (So.), Hansen. Punter—Brady Power (Sr.), Dietrich.
SAWTOOTH HONORABLE MENTIONS
Quarterback—Carson Perkes (So.), Richfield. Tight end—Gabe Mahannah (So.), Castleford; Tom Gibson (Jr.), Hansen. Center—Marcus Richcreek (Jr.), Carey. Running back—Jason Orozco (So.), Hansen; Payten Sneddon (So.), Dietrich. Offensive line—Jessie Tiptoni (Sr.), Hagerman. Linebacker—Hayden Astle (So.), Dietrich. Safety—Santi Alvarado (So.), Castleford; Jake Pittman (Jr.), Hansen. Defensive end—Ashton Sparrow (Sr.), Carey. Defensive line—Ethan Liechty (Jr.), Hansen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In