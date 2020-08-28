First-year Wood River High School cross country coach Keith Wilson has welcomed 16 girls and boys to preseason practices, looking ahead to the fall competition season.
The global pandemic has already impacted the fall schedule, canceling several big meets including the Sept. 26 Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park, Boise.
Wilson said, “Our first meet is an improvised meet at Hailey’s Quigley Canyon on Friday, Sept. 11. Accessibility to vehicles, we hope, will limit spectators, since we are dealing with unprecedented issues.
“We will start runners in saves of three at 30-second interval starts.” Other meets have been initially planned for Burley Oct. 9 and the district meet Oct. 21 at Desert Canyon Golf Course, Mountain Home.
The only Wood River runner returning from last year’s state competition in Pocatello is sophomore Lizzie Lipman.
Lipman qualified for the State 4A meet by placing 11th in the Great Basin Conference meet in Pocatello. She placed a heady 25th of 116 4A girls in the final 3.1-mile race at Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The 2020 Wood River roster as of early this week:
Head coach: Keith Wilson.
Senior boys (4): Jake Drummond, Dylan Heyrend, Lance Heyrend,
Zach Sabina.
Senior girls (1): Kennedy Larsen.
Junior boys (1): Max Albright.
Junior girls (3): Maddie Gittins, Olivia Gove, Tatum Vontver.
Sophomore boys (3): Payton Cole, Grant Green, Cade London.
Sophomore girls (3): Kacie Flolo, Elizabeth Lipman,
Ava Smith.
Freshman boys (1): Emmett Stouffer.
