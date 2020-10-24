Good things come in threes.
With the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team ruling the epic day, the Cutthroats have a dynasty on their hands.
As chillier temperatures came down from the north, SVCS dominated the Weiser Wolverines for its third consecutive Idaho High School Activities Association 3A boys state soccer title by way of 2-0.
Senior Willie DeWolfe scored both goals for SVCS, which finished the season with a 9-3 record.
Head coach Richard Whitelaw’s Men of the Match were seniors Caelin Bradshaw, Kai Nelson and DeWolfe.
“Simply a brilliant way to end a crazy, challenging season and we all feel so proud of all our athletes,” Whitelaw said in an email statement after the game. “They were all superb and their efforts should not go unnoticed.”
Due to extreme winter conditions in Post Falls, the semifinal game against Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy was postponed to Saturday, which also happened to be the championship day.
SVCS beat CDA Charter in a 1-0 thrilling overtime showdown to setup an afternoon championship match between a well-known rival in the Weiser Wolverines.
Pick up Wednesday’s print edition of the Idaho Mountain Express for the full story and game details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In