Jerome native and longtime Wood River Valley resident Derek Ruhter has spent the last 10 years helping coach the Wood River High School, Wood River Middle School and local club wrestling programs.
Recently, Wood River High athletic and activities director Kevin Stilling chose Ruhter as the new Wood River High wrestling head coach, replacing Ron Martinez, who has retired.
“This is very exciting for me,” said Ruhter, the assistant coach for Martinez over the past three years. “I’ve been involved with the program in some fashion and I’ve helped in all phases for over a decade.”
“Wrestling teaches persistence and a stubbornness to achieve your goals. What it teaches is having faith in your abilities and to keep pursuing your dreams. You don’t win all the time, but you are always thinking about how to get better to beat your opponent.”
Stilling said this week in announcing Ruhter’s selection, “Derek brings a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to our wrestling program.
“Ron and Derek have worked tirelessly the last several years trying to resurrect our wrestling program. We’re very lucky to have someone with dedication leading our wrestling program.”
At Jerome, Ruhter wrestled for four years and earned a state championship as a 138-pound senior in 1987. He placed fourth in state wrestling as a 105-pound sophomore. His high school coaches included Tim Matthews and Leon Madsen.
Ruhter did some wrestling at Western Montana College.
Since 2001, the father of five has worked locally for Webb Landscaping, serving now as maintenance account manager. He started helping with the middle school wrestling program when his oldest son Teague was competing there.
During the past decade, Ruhter was a valued assistant for five-year Wood River varsity coach Shawn Huntington. He also helped coaches Tyson Young, Tom Bailey, Rhett Jones and Martinez. Ruhter mentioned that he learned different things from each coach.
He said, “Shawn was a great technician. He wanted his wrestlers to throw as many moves as they could and see what stuck. Tom was really into strategy—how to manage matches. Ron was more about developing the mental aspect and mindset, as well as strength and conditioning.”
Ruhter is bullish on the future of Wood River wrestling.
For February’s Great Basin Conference 4A tournament in Pocatello, Wood River entered nine wrestlers in the 10-school meet. Four Wolverines finished in the top five of their weight classes and thus qualified for the State 4A meet Feb. 28-29 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
They were seniors Conner May (headed to Lewis-Clark State College on a track scholarship) and Isaac Gonzalez, as well as junior Jacob Drummond and freshman Grant Green. Narrowly missing state were sophomore Asher Stern and freshman Michael Hurd.
“I believe we have five more incoming freshmen for next year, once we can get back to normal and have athletics,” Ruhter said. “We are always trying to recruit football players and others for wrestling.”
He is grateful for the contributions of middle school head coach Kyle Carr and club coach Justin Larsen, a strong Wood River High wrestler in his day. Ruhter hopes to welcome back Kevin Baker as an assistant.
“We’re surrounded by a lot of good coaching,” Ruhter said.
The club wrestling program for ages five up through middle school and high school normally begins in January and goes through the month of May.
Ruhter and his wife Kathy, a former Wood River High track and field star, have five children. They are Teague, 26, of Palmdale, Ca.; Maddi, 20, a Boise State University sophomore; Emily, 18, a graduating senior at Wood River High; Michael, 15, a Wood River sophomore; and Sam, 10, a fourth grader at Alturas Elementary School.
