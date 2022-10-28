When all indications point to a rematch with Buhl in the first round of the 3A playoffs on the horizon, postseason life heading into the game is kind of routine.
And then Wood River head coach Shane Carden and his staff received a massive audible that resulted in a trip almost to the Canadian border.
The Wolverines will take the 502-mile trip north to Bonners Ferry for a noon (PST) kickoff on Saturday.
“All things pointed to us playing Buhl after Friday night, but you have to be ready for anything with playoff football, and I am very happy the way these coaches and players made the adjustment and have had a great week of preparation,” Carden said.
The Badgers defeated Timberlake, 18-13, last week to win the Intermountain Conference.
“It will be similar to our game plan against Buhl. Stop the run,” Carden said. “They have more of a spread look to run the ball, but they are definitely a physical run team which will be a great challenge for us defensively.
“I like the game plan our defensive coaches have come up with.”
Wood River was on its bye last week and Carden said they spent time getting players healthy in preparation for its first playoff game since 2016.
The Wolverines are also searching for their first playoff win in school history.
“Absolutely, when you get an opportunity in life to be a part of history that is a big deal,” Carden said. “This group deserves it and has a chance to put their name on the first team to ever win a playoff game and as I’ve told them, ‘No one can ever take that away from you when you accomplish it.’”
Senior dual-threat quarterback Blake Rice leads Bonners Ferry. He is 55-for-101 for 724 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions through the air and has run the ball 86 times for 469 yards and four more scores.
“They are physical like Buhl, but they remind me a lot of our first game against South Fremont,” Carden said. “They have a big physical running QB and their strength as a team defensively is inside the box, so it will come down to our guys making one-on-one plays.
“We missed some of those plays against South Fremont (in an opening-season 18-7 loss), but we have been making most of them this second half of the season. We will have to make them Saturday.”
Cleo Henslee leads the Badgers’ running attack with 723 yards and seven scores on 102 carries.
Wood River’s running attack is led by senior Jack Herlinger and junior Caleb Hothem. Both have 360 yards.
Senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft is 100-for-205 for 1,327 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 picks.
Senior Zack Dilworth leads the receivers with 464 yards and six touchdowns on 32 catches. Junior Gavin Hunter has 35 receptions for 405 yards and five scores.
“We have to travel well,” Carden said. “We have to relax when it’s time to relax and focus in when it’s football time. From the time the bus departs to kick off, how we as a team handle that time will determine if we win this game.” ￼
