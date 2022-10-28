22-10-14-WR-fb-Dilworth-Holter.jpg

Senior Zack Dilworth (22) and junior Anton Holter celebrate one of Dilworth’s three touchdown receptions as the Wood River football team thumped Gooding, 42-2, on Oct. 14 to clinch a spot in the 3A playoffs.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

When all indications point to a rematch with Buhl in the first round of the 3A playoffs on the horizon, postseason life heading into the game is kind of routine.

And then Wood River head coach Shane Carden and his staff received a massive audible that resulted in a trip almost to the Canadian border.

The Wolverines will take the 502-mile trip north to Bonners Ferry for a noon (PST) kickoff on Saturday.

