A heartbreaking fourth quarter spelled doom for the Wood River High School boys’ basketball team against Canyon Ridge Friday night in Hailey, where the Riverhawks topped the home team 46-38.
The Wolverines were feeling good at the end of the third quarter with intense momentum on their side. The boys fought back from a heavy deficit and seemingly had the Riverhawks on the ropes.
However, Canyon Ridge’s deep bench and senior leadership proved to be too much for this young Wolverines team, and WRHS ran out of gas by game’s end, giving the Riverhawks a Great Basin 7 Conference victory.
Wood River did see progress from some of its players, though. Senior Carter Gil exploded for 14 points for the Wolverines (1-6, 0-4 league).
“[Carter’s] been coming along quite nicely and I’m happy he was able to show what he can do,” Wood River head coach Eli Stein said. “What he can do for our team is be another scoring threat. He takes a lot of pressure off Korbin [Heitzman], Tyler [Petersen] and Cooper [Fife] so it’s always nice to have another person who can score the basketball and create his own shot.”
Gil had 10 second half points—seven points in the third quarter alone—to lead the team. He also had four assists, four steals and two key blocks on defense while going 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
“[Carter] is one of our better defenders and he’s a really smart player,” Stein added. “He knows what to do with help-side defense and helping out our big men. Carter did a great job digging and stealing the ball.”
Wood River sophomore Korbin Heitzman contributed with 11 points and six rebounds.
The contest started out as a fairly low-scoring affair with Canyon Ridge (5-8, 1-5 league) leading WRHS at the break, 19-12.
However, just before halftime, Wolverines Senior Tyler Petersen went down with a lower back injury. Petersen went up for a rebound but fell awkwardly when his legs were accidentally swept from underneath him.
Petersen was taken out of the game and did not return, but according to Stein, Petersen’s injury was minor and he will return to the lineup this week.
The absence of Petersen could have been a slight against Wood River; however, his fall actually sparked a comeback in the third quarter instead.
Sophomore Dane Malko—five points, five rebounds—was inserted into the lineup for Petersen after the mid-game break.
“Our kids kept fighting,” Stein said. “I told our guys, ‘it’s next man up,’ and Dane came in and played a lot of minutes and played really well for being a young player. For not having too many minutes before, I was really happy with Dane’s effort.”
Down 25-21, Gil, Heitzman and sophomore Mosi Slotten turned up the energy and fought back. With 1:20 into the third quarter, WRHS took its first lead of the game at 26-25, then proceeded to go on an 8-2 run to finish off the quarter with the Wolverines up 29-27.
Wood River outscored Canyon Ridge 17-8 in the third quarter.
Gil continued the scoring stretch by draining a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and put WRHS up 33-27, but that’s when Canyon Ridge began to slowly creep back in.
Senior Ryker Holtzen led the Riverhawks with 13 points and junior Samuel Lupumba had nine.
Lupumba—Canyon Ridge’s 6’5” post player—grabbed five rebounds but was held in check for most of the game by Slotten.
Slotten’s defensive pressure downlow helped WRHS stay in the game when the Riverhawks eventually took the lead at 34-33.
Slotten only had one point, but he had four rebounds and was by far the toughest player on the floor.
“Mosi is probably the toughest kid in the high school,” Stein said. “He is a workhorse and is so tough. We are blessed to have Mosi because he’s our junkyard dog. He does the little things. He plays defense and gets rebounds. He doesn’t really care if he gets to shoot or not.”
The Wolverines out-rebounded the Riverhawks 28-24. Senior Isaac Esparza had six rebounds coming off the bench.
Canyon Ridge wore down Wood River in the fourth quarter and found themselves in foul trouble nearing the end of the game.
Canyon Ridge shot 24 free throws in the game, making only 14. Wood River went 5-for-7 at the charity stripe.
Rounding out Wood River was Petersen who finished with four points before his injury, and Senior Elias Svennungsen, who had three points.
The loss is Wood River’s fifth in a row and third game where the Wolverines were leading at one point in the second half.
Against Gooding on Jan. 11, Wood River built a 13-point lead, but lost 52-49. Wood River also lost 36-30 at Minico on Jan. 13.
“We’re competing, and like I told my kids, we’re trying to figure out how to win,” Stein said. “We have such a young team that it’s learning how to win and keep fighting and competing.
“Our biggest issue is finishing teams off when we have a big enough lead. We have to keep throwing the punches and finish them off instead of letting teams creep and crawl back into the game. We let teams hang in there with us and we end up losing because it gets to three minutes or less and mistakes begin to happen. With time hopefully we’ll figure it out.”
Next up for the Wolverines is an away visit to Kimberly today, Wednesday, Jan. 20, with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
