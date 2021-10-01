It was a frosty Wednesday night for the Wood River High School varsity soccer team.
In an important Great Basin 7 Conference match to help separate the Wolverines from the rest of the pack, Wood River could not figure out Canyon Ridge’s defense.
On Wood River’s Senior Night, the visiting Riverhawks played spoiler at Phil Homer Field as Canyon Ridge put up two early goals to hold on in the Great Basin 7 Conference upset.
As time wound down, Canyon Ridge stood victorious, 2-1.
“[Canyon Ridge] capitalized on two errors from us, and it was hard for us to come back on our part when we had the opportunities,” WRHS head coach Luis Monjaras said. “They were playing one defender very direct.”
Senior Ashdin Milligan’s header in the second minute put Canyon Ridge on the board first. Milligan’s header came off a corner kick that bounced in the air off multiple headers as Milligan’s noggin found the right angle to go up 1-0.
In the 15th minute, Wood River senior Heron Barriga tied the game on a rebound kick to tie the game, 1-1.
In the 18th minute, junior Andres Valdez booted in another goal for Canyon Ridge to go up 2-1, then the Riverhawk defense did the rest.
Wood River had its opportunities to break away; however, multiple offside penalties drowned out momentum for the Wolverines.
“We expected a less complicated defense from [Canyon Ridge] as we faced in the first game,” Monjaras said. “They corrected some things and played very solid in the center and cleared a lot of chances for us.”
The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 8 when Wood River won convincingly, 3-1.
As the game progressed, the night got colder and so did Wood River’s chances.
Canyon Ridge’s offense was also full of power, which threw Wood River off. The Riverhawks (6-2-5, 5-2-4 Great Basin 7 Conference) out-shot the Wolverines 14-9, with senior Denis Malanda leading the way with five shots on his own.
Wood River’s Froilan Enriquez led the Wolverines with three shots.
Wood River also led in corner kicks, 3-2.
At halftime, Wood River (7-5-2, 6-3-1 GB7) honored its seniors for Senior Night.
Those seniors are Gary Hayes, Johan Bravo, Chris Crespo, Luis Armenta, Fernando Reyes, Bryan Hernandez Valle, Enriquez and Barriga. Junior varsity member Ken Blas was also honored.
“They always look forward to [Senior Night]; it’s always emotional,” Monjaras said.
Up next for Wood River is another meeting with Minico in a makeup game from Monday’s canceled match. The game on Monday was postponed due to the lack of available referees; it will be played Friday at noon in Minico.
After Friday, Wood River wraps up the regular season with Jerome, whom the Wolverines tied 0-0 last Saturday at home. The final game is Monday, Oct. 4, in Jerome.
