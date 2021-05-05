Improving each week, the Carey High School boys track and field team swept three of the four relays and used balance to win the championship of the Fred Simpson Invitational meet Tuesday, April 27, at Butte County High School in Arco.
The 1A Panther boys won seven gold medals during the 11-school meet and parlayed 35 points in relays and 32 in field events to squeak past the sprint-powered Salmon Savages 117 to 115.5. Salmon piled up 68.5 points in the three sprints alone.
Carey’s boys added 21 points in the distance runs, 21 in hurdles and eight in the sprints to finish first. Rounding out the top five after 2A Salmon were third-place Aberdeen (87), fourth-place Butte County (82.5) and fifth-place West Jefferson (80.5).
Panther senior Hunter Smith lowered his 1A classification-best time in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a personal-record 41.86 seconds on his way to a sweep of the hurdles. Smith also won the 110m high hurdles in 17.09 seconds.
Senior Sawyer Mecham won the 800m distance run with 2 minutes, 7.68 seconds and was second in triple jump with 39 feet, 2 inches.
Senior Ashton Sparrow won triple jump (40-7.5) for Carey. In second place with a 23.25-second finish in the 200m was sophomore Riley Morey.
Carey’s 4x200m relay featuring Sparrow, Smith, Cris Gamino and Morey now leads the 1A classification by 1.83 seconds with its season-best 1:33.26 first-place finish at Arco. The Panther 4x400m relay with Dallin Parke, Gamino, Mecham and Morey has the second-best 1A time of 3:38.80 with its Arco time.
The Panther boys also won the 1,600m sprint medley last Tuesday at Arco clocked in 3:53.88 with Parke, Sparrow, Gamino and Mecham.
Murtaugh’s girls (144 points) with 51.5 field points captured the Fred Simpson girls’ team title by 34.5 points over second-place Salmon. Carey’s girls (82.5) finished fourth overall, with 28 points in relays and 28 field points.
The Panther girls didn’t have a gold medal for the day, but Carey boasted second places in the 200m dash with junior Kourtney Patterson (28.46) and in high jump with sophomore Shayli Smith (4-10). Smith placed fifth and third in 100m high hurdles and 300m intermediates.
Also second for Carey were the 4x200m relay with Brittney Farnworth, Shayli Smith, Shaylee Farnworth and Patterson (1:53.13), and the 800m sprint medley relay featuring Lizbeth Ruiz, Lexi Nachtman, Brittney Farnworth and Shaylee Farnworth (2:02.14).
Carey wins Wood River Tri-Meet, Wolverine girls take second
Hot off their success in Arco, the Carey Panthers visited Hailey to compete in the Wood River Tri-Meet on Friday afternoon. Both the Carey boys (117.5) and girls (104) won the event with the Wood River girls team (49) taking second.
Relays were once again Carey’s strength as the boys 4x200m relay team (Sparrow, Smith, Gamino, Morey) took first with 1:32.6; 4x400m relay team (Parke, Gamino, Mecham, Morey) also took first with 3:42.6; and the distance medley team (Gamino, Sparrow, Bennion, Mecham) finished in front with 3:57.1.
On the girls side, the distance medley (Ruiz, Nachtman, Brittney Farnworth, Shaylee Farnworth) took first with 2:02; the 4x200m relay team (Brittney Farnworth, Smith, Shaylee Farnworth, Patterson) also took first with 1:52.9; and the 4x100m relay team (Ruiz, Nachtman, Brittney Farnworth, Patterson) took first with 54.2.
For Wood River’s girls team, senior Star Herron set a school record in the shot put with a throw of 31-09. Herron also took first in the discus (89-03).
Female Cutthroats win at ISDB Invite
The Sun Valley Community School girls track and field team took first in the ISDB Invitational last week (116.5). Kaija Dybdahl set multiple personal records in her performance. She took first in the long jump (14-10), which was a PR. She also took first in the 4x100m relay along with Niki Cohen, Bridgette Silva and Logan Lindstrom. That team finished with a mark of 56.94.
Carey hosts the Sawtooth Conference championship meet Thursday, May 6, starting at 2 p.m. at Derrick Parke Memorial Field.
Also up next is the Bob Shay Memorial at Wood River High School Friday, May 7, starting at 1 p.m. at WRHS.
