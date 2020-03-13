Registration for Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) youth spring sports is open, according to a March 5 BCRD press release.
Spring sports for boys and girls ages 5-12 are track and field, t-ball, machine pitch baseball, player pitch baseball, and player/coach pitch softball. They emphasize skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork and fun.
TRACK AND FIELD
The three-week track and field program is open to children in grades 1-6. The season concludes Saturday, May 2 with the program’s track and field meet at Carey School’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field.
Teams meet twice a week for practices starting the week of April 13. The program offers teams at Hemingway STEAM School, Hailey Elementary, Alturas Elementary, Bellevue Elementary, Carey School, and Wood River Middle School.
Registration fee is $35 ($25 in Carey) and includes instruction, t-shirt and May’s BCRD track meet.
BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
Ball programs are offered in Hailey and Ketchum.
Coed T-ball (ages 5-6) is a developmental program meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays April 28 to June 11. Fee is $55 per person.
Machine pitch coed baseball (7-8) meets Mondays and Wednesdays from April 20 to June 10.
Player pitch baseball (boys’ 9-12) meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 21 to June 11. Mandatory player evaluations are April 9.
Player/coach pitch softball (girls’ 9-11) meets Mondays and Wednesdays from April 20 to June 10. Mandatory player evaluations are April 8.
Registration fee for all baseball and softball programs (ages 7-12) is $65. It includes instruction and a team uniform. Early registration is encouraged and will help form teams and prepare schedules.
Volunteer coaches are vital. Registration fee is waived for coaches’ children.
Team sponsorship opportunities are also available. Sponsors receive their business name on team jerseys, as well as other acknowledgements.
Visit bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273.
