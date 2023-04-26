WR-Wolverines-logo@
Tony

Wood River High School track and field athletes faced off with others from the 4A Great Basin Conference in a seven-school meet April 21 at Tiger Field in Mountain Home.

The Wolverine girls finished fifth overall with 67 points (25 sprints, 20 relays, 21 field) behind frontrunners Twin Falls (137) and Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls (130). The Hailey boys were sixth with 79 points (34 sprints, 26 relays, 18 field) as Twin Falls (168) dominated with 56 in distances.

Senior pole vaulter Gunnar Kimball (14 feet) won his event by four inches. The other first places for Wood River came with exciting photo finishes in the medley relays.

