Wood River High School track and field athletes faced off with others from the 4A Great Basin Conference in a seven-school meet April 21 at Tiger Field in Mountain Home.
The Wolverine girls finished fifth overall with 67 points (25 sprints, 20 relays, 21 field) behind frontrunners Twin Falls (137) and Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls (130). The Hailey boys were sixth with 79 points (34 sprints, 26 relays, 18 field) as Twin Falls (168) dominated with 56 in distances.
Senior pole vaulter Gunnar Kimball (14 feet) won his event by four inches. The other first places for Wood River came with exciting photo finishes in the medley relays.
Hailey’s boys’ 1600-meter medley (3:58.42) with seniors Christian Hernandez and Zack Dilworth teaming with juniors Porter Thompson and Emmett Stouffer won by 0.34 seconds over Canyon Ridge. The girls’ 800m medley (2:01.26) with sophomores Parker Higgins and Asha Singh, and seniors Ava Smith and Elizabeth Lipman pre-vailed by 0.21 over Canyon Ridge.
Taking second places for Hailey were Lipman in the 400m dash (1:02.38) and senior Owen Stouffer in the 400m (53.11). Owen Stouffer added a third place in the 200m dash (23.70) and Ava Smith triple-jumped to third place (31-8.50). The Hailey boys claimed third places in both the 4x200m and 4x400m relays.
Cutthroats finish strong in Murtaugh
Sun Valley Community School athletes performed well in the Barry Espil Invitational April 20 at Murtaugh. The Cutthroat girls placed sixth of 16 schools with 39 points.
Freshman Addison Parmenter won the 400m dash (1:04.72) by 3.43 seconds, clocking a personal record time. She was second in 200m (28.44, PR). Sophomore Mikayla Wesley was second in the 1600m (6:17.10) and 3200m (13:28.80). Junior Ben Haynes logged PRs in the 200m (5th place, 25:46) and 800m (6th, 2:18.35). ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In