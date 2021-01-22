The Idaho Mountain Express’ Prep Spotlight, which highlights student-athletes of the Wood River Valley.
Born in London and Idaho raised, Caelin Bradshaw is a three-sport student-athlete with a championship pedigree but a blue-collar work ethic.
According to Richard Whitelaw—Sun Valley Community School soccer head coach and athletic director—Bradshaw was determined to be one of the best soccer players on the pitch in 2020.
The Cutthroat senior was just that, and quite possibly more off the field as well.
Bradshaw, 18, was a captain and an integral piece in leading the Cutthroats to a 9-3 overall record and an Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) 3A state soccer championship—the team’s third straight.
“He certainly has a strong work ethic,” Whitelaw said. “He’s worked hard in soccer. He’s always wanted to play varsity for the Cutthroats, he’s come on in leaps and bounds and grown and matured. He’s a good lad.”
That work ethic also got him on the All-State soccer team in 2020.
What made the Cutthroat soccer squad so special was not only adapting to a COVID-shortened season, but also playing it with a new core of players. The previous championship team saw eight seniors graduate.
“It was really amazing to take that inexperienced team and win state again,” Bradshaw said. “Jackson [Giles] and Alex [Austin] never started a varsity game before and they came in and made an immediate impact and played alongside me on defense. They were hugely important.”
Bradshaw also plays on the SVCS varsity basketball team and plays doubles with senior Nils Huss on the tennis team.
While he hasn’t technically suited up for a basketball game for first-year head coach Clay Wawner because of COVID-19 concerns, Bradshaw hopes to get back on the tennis court to resume another chance at a title run.
The last time the Cutthroats played a competitive tennis match was in the spring of 2019, when SVCS won the IHSAA 3A state team title. That year, Bradshaw and Huss finished third in the High Desert Conference tournament.
“Nils and I are the last people on that championship team so hopefully we’ll have a chance to get a state title there in both doubles and a team,” Bradshaw said. “We’ll have a really strong team for this spring.”
The son of Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw and Leslie Manookian, Caelin Bradshaw projects a calm demeanor and striking intelligence that makes him stand out.
Despite playing basketball and tennis, Bradshaw’s main love is soccer.
He’s a huge Manchester United fan, much to the dismay of his father, who supports Arsenal, and Whitelaw, a Liverpool faithful.
Bradshaw and Whitelaw’s soccer banter is something that started when Bradshaw was in middle school. Even then, his ability to talk to adults caught the attention of Whitelaw.
“He’s mature beyond his years,” Whitelaw said. “He has an old soul.” In the classroom, he has a 4.07 grade point average and won the Greg Allison Memorial Scholarship his junior year, and also won the English and World Language Award his sophomore year.
Having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradshaw said he doesn’t take certain things for granted and has learned some valuable philosophical lessons.
“Every time you get a chance to step on that field or do something you love, you have to embrace it and go all-out for it because you never know how many chances you’re going to get,” he said. “Give it all you got. Every time you can perform in any aspect of your life, give it all you can because you never know what it’s going to be like tomorrow.”
Seems like a good philosophy to live by in a year that has been plagued by massive miscalculations and setbacks.
Although he’s looking towards the future, he’s still concerned he won’t get a normal freshman year in college.
Bradshaw will attend the University of Chicago next fall. Even though his major is undecided, he’s attracted to philosophy or economics, for which the school is world-renowned. He also hopes to be a walk-on for the Maroons.
“I wanted something wildly different and I’m confident I’m going to get that,” Bradshaw said.
During the lockdown, Bradshaw worked at The Grill at Knob Hill and went backpacking nearly every chance he had over the past summer—a way to just stay outside.
By the time graduation rolls around, Bradshaw will have experienced a lot of success. Much of that is his own doing and much of that is owed to his teammates. Regardless, his outlook on life will be hard for the Cutthroats to replace on the pitch next year.
“We’re going to miss him next year,” Whitelaw said.
