Wood River High School senior Tyler Petersen has a knack for leading by example and leaving something better than the way he found it.
As the starting forward for the WRHS boys’ basketball team, Petersen took the reins and helped first-year head coach Eli Stein’s transition into his new role. In doing so, he helped the basketball program develop a bright future.
Born in Idaho Falls, but brought up in the Wood River Valley, the son of Jeff and Susan Petersen has become more than a team leader; he’s a groundbreaker in the community.
Petersen is a member of the WATER Club (We Appreciate The Earth’s Resources), an environmental group at WRHS. The WATER Club played a major part last year in painting the Hailey Arts and Historic Preservation Commission mural designed by artist Kevin Fitzpatrick on the north wall of Jane’s Artifacts.
Petersen and his family were integral to funding the project. Since then, the venture has fostered Petersen’s interest in volunteering and philanthropy, all while he focuses on setting a good example for his younger sister, Vivian.
As last year’s giant hiccup begins to subside, Petersen remembers persevering through a challenge that many high schoolers never thought they’d face: a pandemic.
He said the toughest aspect of COVID was the limited personal contact with school, family and friends.
“I think the social part of it is the hardest for me,” Petersen said. “Everyone struggled, even teachers.”
Utilizing the pandemic as a learning opportunity, however, he found a silver-lining in this destabilizing moment.
He said time management is something he’s noticed change. Because school returned to mostly remote learning, students were expected to study and learn on their own accord.
“You don’t have a teacher holding your hand,” Petersen said. “If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, then it’s on you. I think the responsibility piece is pretty big.”
Petersen’s intuitiveness to learn beyond the classroom has helped him develop the necessary tools for success in his next step: college.
“I am better prepared to deal with college,” he said.
While still undecided, Petersen has his eyes on the University of Redlands in Redlands, Calif., with plans to double-major in computer science and Spanish.
Spanish is a subject that has become close to Petersen’s heart over the years. Many of his best friends are Hispanic, like basketball teammate Isaac Esparza, whom Petersen said helped inspire him to take Spanish classes.
What began as an interest in language quickly evolved into a love of the culture, food and people.
“It also opens up doors to be bilingual,” Petersen added.
During the shut-down summer of 2020, Petersen didn’t notice life as being much different from any other summer. It was business as usual as he went to work at Rob Beck Tree Service in Ketchum.
Petersen is equally well-regarded on and off the basketball court.
Even though the WRHS varsity basketball squad finished the year 1-14, Petersen was the unquestioned captain of the team.
Petersen first met Stein in July when Stein was first hired. A bond was instantly formed, giving Stein some foundation.
“When I first met Tyler I thought he was a great kid and great leader,” Stein said. “He’s definitely the kid you want to come out of Wood River.”
Petersen’s management qualities quickly came into focus, putting in equal effort on the court and in the classroom.
“I can’t thank him enough. It made things easier,” Stein said. “Having him here my first year helped me tremendously. He got guys involved and made the transition easy.”
Having been a large part of the team’s leadership, Petersen believes Stein has the WRHS boys’ basketball program heading in the right direction.
Taking over a basketball program that has its historical ups and downs, the first-year head coach succeeded in Petersen’s eyes despite some harsh learning curves, dealing with new players and a pandemic at the same time.
“He has a lot of good ideas and I think he’s going to be good for the program,” Petersen said. “He’s a great guy and knows what he’s talking about. His emphasis is on playing as a team. I think he’s going to be a great coach.”
The bonds that Petersen has been able to forge speak to what type of person he is. He has the tools to develop further into a loyal and humble leader with no limits in sight.
