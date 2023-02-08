A few days after winning its first dual meet in five years, the Wood River wrestling team triumphed again.
The Wolverines defeated Filer, 41-21, in the Cassia Clash at Burley High School, and dropped matches to Capital (60-21) and Twin Falls (43-41) on Feb. 3.
Grant Green won three matches, two by fall at 1:26 and :39 and a 6-3 decision over Filer’s Carson Swaiston. Arthur Peddy won three matches at 98 pounds by forfeit.
In the win over Filer, Garrett Larsen (132) and Javier Terrazas (182) won by forfeit, while Logan Green (120) and William Adams (160) won by fall. Christopher Perez won at 170 by technical fall, 18-1, and Michael Hurd won at 138 with a 13-10 decision.
In the loss to Twin Falls, Logan Green, Garrett Larsen, and Oliver Veillet (152) won by fall and Hurd by technical fall, 16-0.
Veillet won by fall and Adams by a 5-3 decision in the loss to Capital.
Butte County tops Panthers. The Pirates used a 23-17 third quarter to take a nine-point lead into the final eight minutes and hung on to beat visiting Carey, 66-59, on Feb. 6.
Senior Carsn Perkes led the Panthers with 16 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. Senior Conner Simpson chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, while sophomore Preston Wood added 15 points.
Carey shot 32% from the field and 61% from the free throw line. Butte County shot 42% from the floor and 41% from the line.
The Panthers (23-7, 5-2) close their regular basketball season with a home contest against Murtaugh (10-9, 5-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. ￼
