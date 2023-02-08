A few days after winning its first dual meet in five years, the Wood River wrestling team triumphed again.

The Wolverines defeated Filer, 41-21, in the Cassia Clash at Burley High School, and dropped matches to Capital (60-21) and Twin Falls (43-41) on Feb. 3.

Grant Green won three matches, two by fall at 1:26 and :39 and a 6-3 decision over Filer’s Carson Swaiston. Arthur Peddy won three matches at 98 pounds by forfeit.

