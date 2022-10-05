The Wood River girls' golf team had a full complement of players for the first time this season.
The Wolverines placed sixth at the Great Basin 7 Conference Golf Tournament on Oct. 3 at Rupert Country Club.
Senior Annie Martin led the way in her last match with a 131. Madelyn Fairfield and Lucy Pietsch each shot 137, while Grace Sauvageau had a 142 and Ava Agnew a 152.
As expected, Twin Falls ran away with the team title, shooting 330 as Ava Schroeder was the medalist with a solid 74. Minico was second at 398. Wood River shot 547.
WOLVERINES VICTORIOUS: The Wood River boys’ soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over Hillcrest at Phil Homer Field on Oct. 1.
“The leadership from the regulars was outstanding all match long letting those newcomers feel comfortable out there,” coach Matt Phillips said. “It was a great team win without (Gunnar) Kimball, Pollo (Juan Ortiz), both de la Torres (Luca and Mateo), (Owen) Walker and (Esteban) Murillo.”
Freshman J.J. Wallace scored in the 68th minute off an assist by freshman Reidar Slotten.
“There were lots of increased varsity minutes without loss of quality from Wallace, Henry Page, Jack Tierney, Elias Reyes, Andres Hernanadez, Edgar Enriquez and Dominic Seig.”
The Wolverines will host a Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament on Oct. 8 with a team and time to be determined. A win in that contest will put them in the championship match on Oct. 13.
CAREY NETS TWO WINS: The Panthers’ volleyball team netted a pair of victories.
They came from behind to defeat host Glenns Ferry 25-10, 18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-10 on Oct. 5 and beat Valley 20-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-22 on Sept. 29.
Carey is tied with Murtaugh for second at 6-1 in the 1AD1 Snake River Conference. Oakley leads at 7-0.
The Panthers travel to Raft River (3-4) on Oct. 6 and go to the Butte Tournament on Oct. 8. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In