WR girls golf team

The Wood River girls' golf team finished sixth in the Great Basin 7 Conference Golf Tournament on Oct. 3 at Rupert Country Club. From left, Grace Sauvageau, Annie Martin, Madelyn Fairfield, Lucy Pietsch, and Ava Agnew.

 Photo courtesy of Anna Edwards

The Wood River girls' golf team had a full complement of players for the first time this season.

The Wolverines placed sixth at the Great Basin 7 Conference Golf Tournament on Oct. 3 at Rupert Country Club.

Senior Annie Martin led the way in her last match with a 131. Madelyn Fairfield and Lucy Pietsch each shot 137, while Grace Sauvageau had a 142 and Ava Agnew a 152.

Load comments