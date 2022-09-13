The Wood River football team fell to 0-4 with a 55-12 loss at Jackson Hole on Sept. 9.
The Wolverines begin Sawtooth Central Conference play against Filer at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. It is homecoming.
Jackson Hole held a 41-0 halftime lead.
Wood River scored on a 55-yard screen pass from junior Kyle Ipsen to senior Jack Herlinger and a 52-yard run by sophomore Eli Edwards.
Filer (1-2) is coming off a 28-6 victory over American Falls. The Wildcats scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines visit Buhl on Sept. 23 and welcome Jerome on Sept. 30.
WOOD RIVER BOYS SOCCER WINS: Andres Hernandez scored a pair of goals in the second half as the Wolverines defeated host Burley, 2-1 on Sept. 8. It was 0-0 at halftime.
“Again, it was mostly possession by us, and we have several scoring opportunities but could not capitalize,” head coach Luis Monjaras said.
Burley scored in the final two minutes.
“We made a mistake, and they capitalized,” Monjaras said. “That’s the first league goal they have scored against us. That's something to say about our defense.”
After a visit to Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, the Wolverines welcome Jerome at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 and the Sun Valley Community School at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17.
WOOD RIVER GIRLS SOCCER WINS: The Wolverines downed Burley, 4-1 on Sept. 8 at Phil Homer Field.
“We maintained solid possession, focused on teamwork, and building the play through disciplined give-and-go passing,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “The girls were successful in setting each other up for shooting opportunities. Our next step will be to capitalize on more of those chances.”
Kate Shafer scored off an Evie Kimball cross and then assisted on a Peyton Wood goal. Oliver Gibson drove a shot at the net, and it deflected off a Burley player for a goal. Kimball scored the final goal via an assist from Jasmine Santacruz.
After a visit by Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, the Wolverines entertain the Sun Valley Community School at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.
WOOD RIVER GOLFERS COMPETE: The Wolverines shot 335 on Sept. 12 at the Fall Classic in Sandcreek Golf Club in Idaho Falls.
Leo Molter led the way with a 78. Eric Parris shot 81, Chase Rushton 87, Dane Malko 89 and Elliott Burks 96.
Twin Falls won the team title at 285 as Derek Lekkerkerk was the medalist with a sizzling 64.
For the Wood River girls, Annie Martin shot 123 and Madelyn Fairfield 130.
The boys head to Highland Golf Club on Sept. 14 and both teams travel to the Jerome Invitational on Sept. 19. The boys will play at Jerome Country Club and the girls at Canyon Springs.
