WR-FB-coaches

Wood River head coach Shane Carden, right, and assistant coach Jason Burton. 

 Express phptp by Mike Mathison

The Wood River football team fell to 0-4 with a 55-12 loss at Jackson Hole on Sept. 9.

The Wolverines begin Sawtooth Central Conference play against Filer at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. It is homecoming.

Jackson Hole held a 41-0 halftime lead.

WR-gsoccer-1

Teammates surround Wood River senior co-captain Jasmine Santacruz (with armband) after she scored late in the first half of a 7-2 win over rival Jerome on Phil Homer Field on Aug. 23.
Load comments