Wood River’s Reidar Slotten prepares to bring down a ball in front of teammate Chris Lizarraga during the first half of a 3-0 victory over Burley on Sept. 29 at Phil Homer Field. Slotten scored the first goal.

The Wood River boys’ soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over Hillcrest at Phil Homer Field on Oct. 1.

“The leadership from the regulars was outstanding all match long letting those newcomers feel comfortable out there,” coach Matt Phillips said. “It was a great team win without (Gunnar) Kimball, Pollo (Juan Ortiz), both de la Torres (Luca and Mateo), (Owen) Walker and (Esteban) Murillo.”

Freshman J.J. Wallace scored in the 68th minute off an assist by freshman Reidar Slotten.

