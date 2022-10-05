Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
Wood River’s Reidar Slotten prepares to bring down a ball in front of teammate Chris Lizarraga during the first half of a 3-0 victory over Burley on Sept. 29 at Phil Homer Field. Slotten scored the first goal.
The Wood River boys’ soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over Hillcrest at Phil Homer Field on Oct. 1.
“The leadership from the regulars was outstanding all match long letting those newcomers feel comfortable out there,” coach Matt Phillips said. “It was a great team win without (Gunnar) Kimball, Pollo (Juan Ortiz), both de la Torres (Luca and Mateo), (Owen) Walker and (Esteban) Murillo.”
Freshman J.J. Wallace scored in the 68th minute off an assist by freshman Reidar Slotten.
“There were lots of increased varsity minutes without loss of quality from Wallace, Henry Page, Jack Tierney, Elias Reyes, Andres Hernanadez, Edgar Enriquez and Dominic Seig.”
The Wolverines will host a Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament on Oct. 8 with a team and time to be determined. A win in that contest will put them in the championship match on Oct. 13.
CAREY NETS A WIN: The Panthers’ volleyball team netted a 20-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-22 victory over Valley on Sept. 29.
Carey is tied with Murtaugh for second at 5-1 in the 1AD1 Snake River Conference. Oakley leads at 6-0.
The Panthers visited winless Glenns Ferry (0-6) on Oct. 4, travel to Raft River (3-3) on Oct. 6 and go to the Butte Tournament on Oct. 8. ￼
