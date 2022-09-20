The Sun Valley Community School volleyball team finished third in the Parma Tournament on Sept. 16.
The Cutthroats defeated 3A Eastern Oregon Nyssa, 30-25, 3A Payette, 30-27, and lost to host Parma.
They then dropped a contest to 4A Emmett in the Golf Bracket and placed third.
"It was a great weekend for our varsity volleyball team," co-head coach Natalie Heurkins said. "We would love a rematch with both Parma and Emmett. We look forward to playing Lighthouse and Richfield this week."
Senior setter Etienne Blumberg totaled 39 assists, two kills and no missed serves. Senior hitter Maeve Bailey delivered 22 kills, two aces, and two blocks. Sophomore Hanna Bailey had 12 kills and five aces, while junior libero served four aces, and sophomore Sofia Delgado four kills and four aces. Sophomore Kenzie Giles joined the squad and had a kill.
The Community School, which dropped a 25-18, 25-14, 25-8 contest to Declo on Sept. 15, visits Lighthouse Christian at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 and welcomes Richfield at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23.
CUTTHROATS RUNNERS COMPETE: Mikayla Wesley ran 21:26.6 to finished 42nd on Sept. 16 at the Dani Bates Invitational in Twin Falls. Emma Singer placed 111th in 25:04.01.
Ben Haynes was 115th in 19:58.0.
