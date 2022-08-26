SOCCER
SVCS GIRLS BLANK HORNETS: Senior Anika Vandenburgh scored her first varsity goal and was named the Player of the Game as the Cutthroats whipped host Declo, 8-0, on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Sophomore Audrey Morawitz and junior Mia Hansmeyer each had a pair of goals. Junior Meredith Bromley, senior Reece Walther-Porino and junior Ruby Crist also collected goals.
The Cutthroats (2-0) welcome Weiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Sagewillow and visits Filer at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
CUTTHROATS BOYS CRUISE: Junior defender Sebastian Lerner was named the Man of the Match in the Community School’s 5-0 win at Declo on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Junior Asher Maxwell and freshman Chris Arena both netted a pair of goals, while senior Jack Verhaeghe also scored.
The Community School (2-0) visits Weiser at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Filer at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
WOOD RIVER BOYS WIN: The Wolverines blanked host and rival Jerome, 4-0, on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Wood River held a 2-0 halftime lead and made it 3-0 four minutes into the second half.
“That just put Jerome more on a defensive stand,” Wolverines head coach Luis Monjaras said. “Jerome started (the game) very strong for the first 10 minutes. We were able to contain all their attacking options. We played very solidly and had great ball control against them. All of our counter attacks were very productive.”
Bryan Marroquín scored twice, while Brandon Marroquin and Reidar Slotten each added a goal.
“Due to our performance, we were able to provide all of our younger players opportunities to get minutes and more than anything more experience,” Monjaras said. “The game versus Caldwell set the standard for a starting point for our team. Our goal now is to improve game by game and play consistently with capitalizing on goal opportunities.
“The boys are learning to play the system we want them to play.”
Wood River welcomes Columbia at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, and visits Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
VOLLEYBALL
CAREY LOSES OPENER: The Panthers dropped a 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 contest at Mackay on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to open the season.
Carey hosts Camas and Challis at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.
