Junior Mia Hansmeyer, seen here last year as a sophomore, knocked in a pair of goals in the Cutthroats’ 9-0 win at Declo on Aug. 24.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

SOCCER

SVCS GIRLS BLANK HORNETS: Senior Anika Vandenburgh scored her first varsity goal and was named the Player of the Game as the Cutthroats whipped host Declo, 8-0, on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Sophomore Audrey Morawitz and junior Mia Hansmeyer each had a pair of goals. Junior Meredith Bromley, senior Reece Walther-Porino and junior Ruby Crist also collected goals.

